'Ada is paying a price of not playing for her country but this fight of hers is a fight of all of us'

Brazil star Marta has her say on the absence of Norway’s Ada Hegerberg from the Women’s World Cup.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 May 2019, 12:03 PM
59 minutes ago
Ada Hegerberg of Lyon and Norway.
ADA HEGERBERG CANNOT change the world alone, insists Marta, who has called on female footballers to come together in the fight for equality as the Norway and Lyon star sits out the Women’s World Cup.

Hegerberg — winner of the first women’s Ballon d’Or — will be a notable absentee when the World Cup gets underway in France next month.

The 23-year-old forward has not played for her country since the 2017 European Championship due to her frustrations with the state of the women’s game in Norway.

Brazil sensation Marta, who is regarded as the greatest female footballer of all time, is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for women and girls in sport, and the six-time Fifa World Player of the Year says Hegerberg should not be carrying the responsibility by herself.

“This was the way she found to protest but in my opinion this must be made collectively,” Orlando Pride attacker Marta, who holds the record for most World Cup goals with 15, told Omnisport.

“If I’m alone I can’t change the world, I need all of you, mainly my fellow players so that things can evolve. 

Women's Soccer 2019 : Brazil vs Japan Mar 02 Brazil star Marta. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“When I talk about gender equality, I think that all women that can talk about it, they are allowed to talk also. What I mean is that Ada is paying a price of not playing for her country but this fight of hers is a fight of all of us. 

“She doesn’t have to carry this responsibility alone. It was a very strong attitude. For me to do this, I’d need to have my fellow players’ support as it has already happened here in the US, with female athletes together to fight for things to get better in many ways. That’s it.”

Norway will come up against World Cup hosts France, South Korea and Nigeria in Group A, with the tournament set to get begin on 7 June. Marta’s Brazil, meanwhile, will meet highly fancied Australia, Italy and Jamaica in Group C.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie