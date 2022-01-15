Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 15 January 2022
Martial did not want to be in Man United squad - Rangnick

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this month.

Saturday 15 Jan 2022
Anthony Martial (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RALF RANGNICK says Anthony Martial was absent at Aston Villa after telling the interim manager he did not want to be in the Manchester United squad.

Bruno Fernandes’ brace put the visitors on course for victory at Villa Park, only for Jacob Ramsey to pull one back and substitute Phillipe Coutinho to seal a 2-2 draw.

United had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – and Rangnick said he wanted Martial to fill that spot.

But the German says the 26-year-old did not want to travel to Birmingham as he pushes for a January exit.

“Yes, he didn’t want to be in the squad,” Rangnick said.

“He would have been in the squad normally but he didn’t want to and that’s the reason why he was not travelling with us yesterday.”

