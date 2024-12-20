Waterford All-Ireland hurling winner Martin Óg Morrissey dies aged 90

WATERFORD ALL-IRELAND hurling winner Martin Óg Morrissey has died at the age of 90.

Martin Óg was a key player on the Déise team who won the 1959 All-Ireland final, and also achieved Munster titles in 1957, 1959 and 1963. He was selected on five consecutive Munster teams and won four Railway Cup medals throughout his career.

The Mount Sion stalwart had a successful club career, winning nine consecutive Waterford SHC medals between 1953 and 1961, along with five Waterford SFC medals as Mount Sion completed five doubles. He represented his club until 1974.

Martin Óg also won a Harty Cup with Mount Sion CBS in 1953 and was selected on a Munster Colleges inter-provincial team in 1951.

