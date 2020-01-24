This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
St Pat's hope they have got a bargain in January sales

Scottish striker Martin Rennie joins the club after signing from Montrose.

By Garry Doyle Friday 24 Jan 2020, 6:10 PM
Martin Rennie pictured at Richmond Park today.
ST PAT’S CONTINUED their preparations for the upcoming League of Ireland season by signing Martin Rennie from Scottish side, Montrose. 

The 25-year-old scored 14 goals in 44 games last season for the Scottish League One side but has not been as prolific this term, scoring twice in 17 appearances. “I know that the standard in the league is really high,” Rennie said. “The number one aim for me is to score goals. I didn’t come here to struggle; I want to show what I’ve got.

St Pat’s head coach, Stephen O’Donnell, added: “Martin is a player that we feel that in our environment can kick on again. He has a good goalscoring record in Scotland, is a willing worker and will give everything for the jersey. That is the type of player that we want at St Pat’s.  We are looking forward to seeing what he can do for us.” 

Echoing O’Donnell’s sentiments, first team manager Alan Mathews outlined his hopes to see Rennie link up with fellow Scot Billy King who also joined the Saints recently.

“We are delighted to bring Martin to the club,” the former Longford Town manager said.  “We think he will fit in well to the group.

“Martin would have played with Patrick Cregg [St Pat’s assistant manager] in Scotland, as well as Seán Dillon who is based there.  So we feel he will give us great options at the top end of the pitch and he will hopefully fulfill his potential.”

