Four-time All-Ireland-winning Cork goalkeeper retires from inter-county football

CORK GOALKEEPER MARTINA O’Brien has retired from inter-county football.

The Southern Star first reported that the four-time senior All-Ireland winner had called time on her Rebels career.

Advertisement

O’Brien, 32, made her senior debut in 2013 and the Clonakilty clubwoman captained the team in 2021.

Local club, Ballinascarthy, has paid tribute to the retiring star.

“Best wishes to Martina O’Brien on her retirement from inter county football. What a great role model,” a tweet from the West Cork outfit reads.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

O’Brien, the 2020 Munster Ladies Footballer of the Year, was Cork’s first-choice shot-stopper over the past few years, though Maebh O’Sullivan of Mourneabbey was preferred for this summer’s championship.

The experienced ‘keeper won Celtic Crosses in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, starting in the latter three All-Ireland finals after Elaine Harte’s retirement.

O’Brien also bows out with six Division 1 national league titles and six Munster medals.