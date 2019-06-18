This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Belgium boss Martinez urges Lukaku to leave Man United

The Belgium boss feels the striker needs to find a move club in order to re-discover his best form.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 7:47 AM
33 minutes ago 776 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4686903
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku,
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku,
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku,

BELGIUM BOSS ROBERTO Martinez urged Romelu Lukaku to leave Manchester United ahead of the new Premier League season to get his career back on track.

The 26-year-old’s Red Devils future is in doubt after enduring a difficult second season at Old Trafford

The former Chelsea, West Brom and Everton striker fell out of favour under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign with England international Marcus Rashford being preferred.

The 26-year-old ended the season with 15 goals in 45 appearances for United in all competitions. That represents a considerable drop from the 27 goals he scored in his debut campaign at the Red Devils following his £90million move from Everton in the summer of 2017.

That dip in form has sparked rumours of a potential summer move, with Serie A outfit Inter believed to be leading the chase for the striker

Lukaku has acknowledged he would be interested in a move to Italy and hinted last week he may be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Now his international boss Martinez, who also managed Lukaku at Goodison Park, has stressed the importance of Belgium’s leading man finding a new club.

“It is clear that he has to leave Manchester United,” Martinez told Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

“It would be a good thing for both parties. It is now important that Romelu finds the right club.”

Belgium’s record scorer Lukaku, reportedly valued at £80million by United, scored three goals for Martinez’s men across two Euro 2020 qualifiers earlier this month.

The striker began his career at Anderlecht before moving to Chelsea as an 18-year-old in the summer of 2011.

Lukaku struggled for regular senior football at Stamford Bridge so was sent out on loan to West Brom, where he scored 17 goals in 18 appearances in the 2012-13 season.

He moved to Martinez’s Everton on another season-long loan the following year, with the Toffees sealing a permanent £28 million move in the summer of 2014.

Lukaku scored 87 goals in 166 appearances in all competitions for the Merseysiders, becoming the club’s record Premier League goalscorer in the process, prompting United to bring him to Old Trafford two years ago.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie