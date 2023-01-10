Ulster confirm ACL tear for Marty Moore, while Rob Baloucoune is ruled out of La Rochelle tie

ULSTER PROP FORWARD Marty Moore has torn the ACL in his right knee, the province have confirmed today.

The injury happened during Ulster’s URC defeat to Munster in Belfast on 1 January. The 31-year-old left the pitch on a stretcher after around the half-hour mark at the Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster today announced that an MRI scan has confirmed that the tighthead prop has suffered an ACL injury, meaning he now faces a lengthy spell of recovery and rehabilitation. He will see a knee surgeon this week.

The province travel to France to face La Rochelle in the Champions Cup on Saturday (5.30pm) and will have to plan without winger Rob Baloucoune (hamstring) and Sean Reffell (ankle) who were both injured during Saturday’s URC loss against Benetton in Treviso.

Back row forward Matty Rea also sustained a foot injury playing for Ulster ‘A’ away to Ealing Trailfinders last Friday.

