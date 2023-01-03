Ulster's Marty Moore set for MRI scan on 'significant knee injury'

ULSTER’S MARTY MOORE is facing a spell on the sidelines after the province confirmed the prop suffered a ‘significant knee injury’ during Sunday’s URC defeat to Munster in Belfast.

The 31-year-old left the pitch on a stretcher after suffering the injury around the half-hour mark at the Kingspan Stadium.

And the province are now set to be without the Moore for a lengthy period, with the prop due to have an MRI scan on the injury today.

Moore has been in strong form the province and featured for Ireland A against an All Blacks XV in November.

Ulster are currently preparing for a round 12 URC clash at Benetton on Saturday.

Head coach Dan McFarland, who was highly critical of his players following the loss to Munster, is already without Will Addison (lower leg), Aaron Sexton (hand), Jude Postlethwaite (shoulder), Angus Curtis (knee), and David Shanahan (hamstring) for the fixture.

In better news for the province, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, and Ian Madigan are all set to reintegrate into team training this week, with their availability for selection to be monitored through the week.

