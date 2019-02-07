Limerick-Galway and Cork-Dublin semis in store as Fitzgibbon last four confirmed

There's all to play for next week.

There's all to play for next week.

AND THEN THERE were four.

After today’s quarter-finals, we now know the line-up for the 2019 Fitzgibbon Cup final four.

In one semi-final, Jamie Wall’s Mary Immaculate College — back-to-back champions in 2016 and 2017 — will face NUIG, who were surprise victors over highly-fancied Limerick IT earlier today.

The Galway men pulled off a huge shock, edging the win by two points after Limerick All-Ireland winner Diarmaid Byrnes missed from the spot in injury time as LIT’s dream came crashing down.

Meanwhile, there was better luck for his Treaty team-mate Aaron Gillane who clipped over eight points for Mary I as they beat Cork IT on a scoreline of 2-20 to 0-12 this afternoon.

In the other last four clash, a star-studded DCU outfit — last year’s finalists — will lock horns with Tom Kingston’s UCC.

Sean Morrissey and Donal Burke grabbed the goals as the Glasnevin-based college powered past TU Dublin City Campus (formerly DIT) on a scoreline of 2-19 to 0-12 in this evening’s Dublin derby.

Tipperary star Mark Kehoe rattled the net twice and Cork’s Shane Kingston fired the other goal as UCC saw off IT Carlow in this evening’s second late throw-in, to book their passage to the semi-finals.

Both fixtures will be played next Tuesday, both set for 7pm, at neutral venues while the final is pencilled in for WIT Sports Campus on Saturday, 23 February.

Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals line-up:

NUIG v Mary I

DCU v UCC

