Cork and Kerry stars combine for 1-12 as CIT clinch Trench Cup with 14-point win

Cork IT 2-20

Mary Immaculate College 0-12

KERRY’S GAVIN O’Brien kicked 1-4 while Cork forward Damien Gore chipped in with eight points as CIT produced an accomplished display to emerge as Trench Cup champions.

Hitting 1-10 in each half, the Cork outfit outgunned their Mary I opponents who were reliant on Cathal O’Mahony’s frees to stay in touch throughout. The Cork sharpshooter finished with a tally of nine points, six of which were from frees.

The opening stages of the first half saw CIT open up a 0-5 to 0-0 lead, with their first three points coming from three different scorers. O’Mahony’s frees helped Mary I settle into the contest, and there was just one point between the sides after 22 minutes.

O’Mahony also helped himself to a lovely point from a mark during that spell. But CIT worked through the gears in the final stages of the first half, hitting 1-4 without reply to put them in the ascendancy.

Their opening goal came from Cork defender Eoin Lavers, who rattled his shot into the roof of the net in the 26th minute after collecting possession from his fellow Rebel man Gore.

Leading by 1-10 to 0-6 at the break, CIT never relinquished control of proceedings after the restart and cruised to a 14-point win.

More to follow…

Scorers for CIT: Damien Gore 0-8 (0-4f), Gavin O’Brien 1-4 (0-1f), Mark Buckley 0-3, Eoin Lavers 1-0, Daniel Dineen 0-3, Kevin O’Donovan, James Crean (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mary I: Cathal O’Mahony 0-9 (0-6f, 0-1 mark), Barry Goldrick 0-2 (0-2f) Coilin Barrett 0-1.

Cork IT

16. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam/Cork)

2. Adam McAuliffe (An Ghaeltacht/Kerry)

3. Sean Daly (Dohenys/Cork)

18. Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk/Kerry)

5. Brian Hodnett (Carbery Rangers/Cork)

6. Eoin Lavers (Dohenys/Cork)

7. Paul Ring (Aghabollogue/Cork)

8. Kieran Murphy (Kilcummin/Kerry)

23. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig/Cork)

10. Mark Buckley (Dohenys/Cork)

21. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers/Cork)

12. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys/Kerry)

13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea/Cork)

28. Eoin McGreevy (St Finbarr’s/Cork)

15. Daniel Dineen (Cill Na Martra/Cork)

Subs:

14. James Crean (Annascaul/Kerry) for McGreevy (39 mins)

27. Conall Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials/Tipperary) Murphy (44 mins)

17. Aaron Spriggs (Delaneys/Cork) for McAuliffe (57 mins)

Mary I

1. David Croke (Holycross/Tipperary)

2. Conor Beirne (Breaffy/Mayo)

3. Cillian Brennan (Clondegad/Clare)

4. Neilus Mackessy (Finuge/Kerry)

5. Luka Brosnan (Castleisland/Kerry)

6. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam/Cork)

7. Colin Barrett (Belmullet/Mayo)

8. Dara MacGearailt (Mícheál Breathnach/Gaillimh)

9. James McNeive (Aghamore/Mayo)

10. Barry Goldrick (Claregalway/Galway)

11. Dermot Coughlan (Kilmurry-Ibrickane/Clare)

12. Cillian Ruane (Ennistymon/Clare)

13. Patrick Darcy (Glenflesk/Kerry

14. Cathal O’Mahony (Mitchelstown/Cork)

15. Ross Coleman (St James/Cork)

Subs:

Diarmuid O’Mahony (Beale/Kerry for Coleman (47)

Gerry O’Sullivan for Barrett (47)

Danny Dunleavy (Tuam Stars/Galway) for Mackessy (47)

18. Ben Finnegan (Newcastlewest/Limerick) for Ruane (56)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)

