'A glass of wine is the short-term plan!' - Master McShee seals Grade 1 win for Waterford trainer

MASTER MCSHEE PROVIDED trainer Paddy Corkery and jockey Ian Power with the biggest success of their careers when pipping Farouk D’alene in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick.

Ian Power on board Master McShee (file photo). Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Given a brilliantly patient ride by Power, Master McShee pounced on the short-priced favourite after the last to get there in the final stride.

A photo finish in the Grade One Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick goes to Master McShee

1 Master McShee 10/1

2 Farouk D'Alene 11/10f

3 Gabynako 6/4

4 Global Equity 66/1

Gordon Elliott’s Farouk D’alene was never far from the pace, which in the very testing ground was not overly rapid.

It was Joseph O’Brien’s Fire Attack who set it, with Gavin Cromwell’s Gabynako never far from away but not able to dominate or jump as well as he had in the Drinmore when a close second on much better ground.

All the while Master McShee crept closer under Power and as the front rank dropped away one by one, he moved into a menacing position.

Farouk D’alene seemingly had done enough approaching the last as Jordan Gainford held a two-length advantage and when he jumped it well that should have sealed the deal.

However, Master McShee also flew it and was closing with every stride and while it looked like his effort was going to be in vain as the pair crossed the line together, the 10-1 chance got the verdict by a short head.

The winner was having just his second start over fences, finishing third behind Bob Olinger in his chasing debut.

Corkery said: “He burst a blood vessel in a Grade One hurdle last February, but we knew he was a Grade One horse and to be honest we were confident we had a right chance.

“We took out the cotton wool, started nursing him and it didn’t work so we started training him properly this year. I built a shed outdoors and he started working well from that.

“It is a fantastic result and I’m thrilled.

“Rumour has it we turned down good money, but he wasn’t for sale – you can’t buy something that’s not for sale. This is my enjoyment and my wife and kids will tell you it is a passion. I get up in the morning and ride him out every day.

“I started hunting at the age of 40 and I’m enjoying it and that’s the most important thing.

“I bought this horse from John and Morgan Sheehan and I bought another horse from them recently and would be very disappointed if he’s not as good as this fella.”

He added: “I’m delighted to have given Ian his biggest winner – he is a nice fella, we get on well and he has been perfect on the horse. The horse is an absolute gentleman to his fingertips and is a beautiful horse to have anything to do with.

“A glass of wine is the short-term plan, and a few pints of Guinness if I can get them!”

