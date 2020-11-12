Play suspended at The Masters just 25 minutes after first round tees off

Jack Nicklaus hits the ceremonial opening drive in the Augusta rain.

Jack Nicklaus hits the ceremonial opening drive in the Augusta rain.

AFTER A SEVEN-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, former champions Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus got the eagerly anticipated 84th Masters under way on Thursday.

But only 25 minutes of action was possible before play was suspended due to the threat of lightning.

Player and Nicklaus continued their role as honorary starters by each hitting a tee shot on the opening hole at Augusta National at 7am local time.

“I’m glad it was dark because you could not see where the ball went,” Nicklaus joked.

With the formalities out of the way and following a 10-minute delay due to darkness, American Lucas Glover got the tournament proper under way from the first tee, with 1988 winner Sandy Lyle doing so from the 10th.

A lack of daylight in November meant both tees have to be used over the opening two days to hopefully allow play to finish on time.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Unfortunately Thursday’s weather forecast included the possibility of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms and the siren duly sounded to suspend play and call players back to the safety of the clubhouse.

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.