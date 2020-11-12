BE PART OF THE TEAM

Play suspended at The Masters just 25 minutes after first round tees off

Thursday’s forecast includes the possibility of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms.

By Press Association Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 1:29 PM
Jack Nicklaus hits the ceremonial opening drive in the Augusta rain.
Image: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

AFTER A SEVEN-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, former champions Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus got the eagerly anticipated 84th Masters under way on Thursday.

But only 25 minutes of action was possible before play was suspended due to the threat of lightning.

Player and Nicklaus continued their role as honorary starters by each hitting a tee shot on the opening hole at Augusta National at 7am local time.

“I’m glad it was dark because you could not see where the ball went,” Nicklaus joked.

With the formalities out of the way and following a 10-minute delay due to darkness, American Lucas Glover got the tournament proper under way from the first tee, with 1988 winner Sandy Lyle doing so from the 10th.

A lack of daylight in November meant both tees have to be used over the opening two days to hopefully allow play to finish on time.

Unfortunately Thursday’s weather forecast included the possibility of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms and the siren duly sounded to suspend play and call players back to the safety of the clubhouse.

