Match officials appointed for Ireland's November Internationals

THE MATCH OFFICIALS which will take charge of Ireland’s November internationals against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia at the Aviva Stadium have been announced.

Nic Berry of Australia will be the referee for the clash with the All Blacks on Friday, 8 November with England’s Karl Dickson and Andrea Piardi standing in as assistant referees. Brett Cronan will be the TMO while Ben Whitehouse of Wales has been appointed the Foul Play Review Officer [FPRO].

New Zealand referee Paul Williams will be the man in the middle for the Argentina game on 15 November and will be assisted by Craig Evans and Angus Mabey. The TMO will be Richard Kelly and Andrew Jackson has been selected as the FPRO.

The Fiji match will be refereed by Scotland’s Hollie Davidson on 23 November and the assistant referees will be Matthew Carley and Sam Grove-White. Mike Adamson is the TMO and Andrew McMenemy has been tasked with the role of FPRO.

Ireland will round off their November Internationals campaign against Australia on Saturday, 30 November where Andrea Piardi will be the referee. The assistant referees are Nika Amashukeli and Pierre Brousset. The TMO will be Eric Gauzins while the FPRO will be Ian Tempest.