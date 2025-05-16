Drogheda United boss Kevin Doherty agrees new deal until the end of 2027

DROGHEDA UNITED MANAGER Kevin Doherty has committed his future to the club and agreed a new contract to run until the end of the 2027 League of Ireland season.

Doherty led the Louth club to FAI Cup glory last November, and currently has Drogheda flying high in third place in the Premier Division, only two points adrift of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

“This has been my home for seven and a half years and I couldn’t be prouder to lead this club into the exciting future we have before us,” Doherty said on Friday.

He added: “As I’ve previously said, November 10th was so far the best day of my life and that pride I felt, having the whole club and community’s support, will forever stay in my heart.

“My aim now is to create more memories and give the people of Drogheda the success they deserve.”

Drogheda United CEO Rian Wogan hailed Doherty’s impact since taking the manager’s job in 2021 as “exceptional”.

“He’s brought stability, ambition, and belief to the club, culminating in last season’s incredible FAI Cup win.

“Kevin’s ambition and love for Drogheda United is infectious, and as a club with strong ties to the community, he is a leader that our fans can resonate with. We’re proud to have him leading us into the next phase of our journey.”

Drogheda host second-placed Derry City in Weavers Park on Friday evening [7.45pm, LOITV].