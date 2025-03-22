Mathieu van der Poel wins Milan-San Remo cycling classic

MATHIEU VAN der Poel won Milan-San Remo on Saturday to claim the cycling season’s opening “Monument” race for the second time.

Dutchman Van der Poel got the best of a gripping three-man battle with Tadej Pogacar and local hope Filippo Ganna that came down to a thrilling finale after 289 kilometres of racing.

Van der Poel snapped a 17-year run of different winners by adding to his success on the Italian Riviera two years ago, when he also saw off Pogacar and Ganna on the Via Roma.

The 30-year-old stayed with Pogacar as the world champion tried to go it alone and then launched a long sprint before crossing the line triumphant.

“It’s hard to believe, I was really focused on trying to get the win. We knew Tadej was going to be really strong but I felt really good actually at the end,” said Van der Poel.

“I knew the other two wanted to make it a long sprint because they probably thought I was going to make it as short a sprint as possible so I think I surprised them a bit when on the 300 metre sign I launched my sprint.

“I felt strong enough to keep it until the finish line and it was the right tactic.”

Van der Poel denied Pogacar in his bid to become the first man since Giuseppe Saronni in 1983 to win Milan-San Remo as world champion.

