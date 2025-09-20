Former Liverpool women’s team manager Matt Beard dies aged 47

FORMER LIVERPOOL WOMEN’S team manager Matt Beard has died aged 47, the club have announced.

Beard had two spells as manager of the Reds and most recently left the Women’s Super League club in February this year.

A statement on the Liverpool website said: “Liverpool is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Matt’s family and friends at this devastating time.

Liverpool Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former LFC Women manager Matt Beard.



— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 20, 2025

“Matt was not only an extremely committed and successful manager, he was also a person of real integrity and warmth, who will always be remembered with genuine fondness by everyone he worked with at the club.”

Beard won back-to-back WSL titles with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014 in his first spell in charge and led the side to their maiden Champions League campaign.

He then rejoined the Reds in 2021 following spells with the Boston Breakers in the United States, West Ham and Bristol City.

Beard guided Liverpool to promotion back to the WSL in his first season back at the helm and remained in charge until February.

Beard was appointed Burnley boss in June but resigned in August.

A statement on the Women’s Super League X account said: “Everyone at WSL Football extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of Matt Beard following news of his passing.

“Matt played an instrumental role in the growth of women’s football and will be missed by everyone associated with the game.

“Rest in peace, Matt.”

His former club Millwall, with whom he started his managerial career, also paid tribute on X, stating: “Everybody at the club is deeply saddened by the passing of former Lionesses manager, Matt Beard.

“We send all our love and support to his family, friends and colleagues across the many clubs he managed at this very difficult time.”