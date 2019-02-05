This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two goals and an assist from Matt Doherty spares Wolves' blushes in FA Cup

The Irish international was influential as his side narrowly prevailed at the expense of Shrewsbury.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 10:13 PM
1 hour ago 4,776 Views 3 Comments
Matt Doherty celebrates a goal.
Image: Mike Egerton
Matt Doherty celebrates a goal.
Matt Doherty celebrates a goal.
Image: Mike Egerton

WOLVES BEAT SHREWSBURY 3-2 in the FA Cup tonight to reach the fifth round.

The Premier League side were inspired by an influential display from Irish international Matt Doherty, who registered two goals and an assist.

After Doherty’s opener, goals from James Bolton and Josh Laurent put the League One side ahead.

However, the Dubliner scored again in first-half stoppage time before providing the assist for Ivan Cavaleiro’s winner.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side now face Championship outfit Bristol City in the next round.

Elsewhere tonight, QPR beat Portsmouth 2-0, with Matt Smith and Nahki Wells getting the goals.

Ireland U21 international Ryan Manning made an appearance off the bench for the Championship side.

Finally, Brentford beat non-league outfit Barnet 3-1.

Sergi Canos, Julian Jeanvier and Neal Maupay were on target amid a comfortable win for the hosts, with David Tutonda grabbing a late consolation.

Former Cork and Limerick winger Chiedozie Ogbene came off the bench for the Bees.

FA Cup Fourth Round replay results:

Newport County 2 (Willmott 47, Amond 67) Middlesbrough 0

Wolves 3 (Doherty 2, 45+6, Cavaleiro 62) Shrewsbury 2 (Bolton 11, Laurent 39)

QPR 2 (Wells 70, Smith 77) Portsmouth 0

Brentford 3 (Canos 7, Jeanvier 32, Maupay 71) Barnet 1 (Tutonda 74)

