Irish tennis legend Matt Doyle dies at 70

IRISH TENNIS LEGEND Matt Doyle has died at the age of 70.

The California-born star was this country’s most successful player of the modern era. He played in all four Grand Slam events and was ranked 65th in the world in 1982. He lost to John McEnroe in the last 16 of the US Open the same year.

Doyle won the Cologne Grand Prix in 1983 but, from an Irish point of view, his greatest contribution was to the Davis Cup team.

Along with Sean Sorenson, he brought Ireland to Group 1 before pushing Italy all the way in ’82. That loss led to the greatest occasion ever in Irish tennis, a relegation match in Dublin’s RDS against an American team which included McEnroe.

“Matt was a fantastic, suave, Californian who brought an incredible sense of confidence to Irish tennis, a can-do attitude that was really transformative. He was clever, witty, and a great guy to have on the court beside me, because of his huge serve and presence. And in that Davis Cup match, he led us at the end of Day 1, tied at one all against the United States. Imagine that!”

Doyle was the Irish National Coach after retiring from playing and was assistant coach to former world no.1 Mats Willander. He also served as ATP president from 1985 to 1987.

“As a young, very talented Californian sportsman he had been offered both tennis and golf scholarships by Yale, from where he graduated in Economics, in 1978. It was to Ireland’s great benefit that he chose Tennis,” a statement from Tennis Ireland read.

“Matt’s legacy leaves an enduring mark, and he will be fondly remembered. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”