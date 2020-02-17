This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 February, 2020
Ulster rule out Kiwi back for the rest of the season due to injury

Matt Faddes is set to undergo surgery for a shoulder problem.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 17 Feb 2020, 6:52 PM
Faddes in possession for Ulster against Ospreys.
Image: Alex James/INPHO
Faddes in possession for Ulster against Ospreys.
Faddes in possession for Ulster against Ospreys.
Image: Alex James/INPHO

ULSTER’S MATT FADDES has been ruled out of for the rest of the season as he prepares to undergo shoulder surgery, the club has announced.

The former Highladners back signed for the Irish province at the start of this season, and earned his first Heineken Champions Cup start in December against Harlequins.

The New Zealand native started at full-back for Dan McFarland’s side in their Pro14 defeat to Ospreys at the weekend.

He scored a try for the visitors before he was withdrawn in the 61st minute and was replaced by Craig Gilroy.

“Due to a shoulder injury which requires surgery, Matt Faddes will not be available for selection for the remainder of the season,” a statement on Ulster’s website reads.

The injury update also reveals that prop Kyle McCall is unavailable due to a foot injury while James Hume is back in full training after picking up a hamstring problem.

“Kyle McCall sustained a foot injury in training last week, and is currently unavailable for selection. James Hume has resumed full training following a hamstring injury – and is available for selection.”

Ulster welcome the Cheetahs to Kingspan Stadium this Saturday for Round 12 of the Pro14.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

