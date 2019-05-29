This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maurizio Sarri clarifies why he stormed out of Chelsea training session

The Blues manager says it was due to his anger over not being able to practice set-pieces.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 May 2019, 8:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,620 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4660376
Maurizio Sarri (file pic).
Maurizio Sarri (file pic).
Maurizio Sarri (file pic).

MAURIZIO SARRI HAS explained his anger over not being able to practice set-pieces led him to storm out of Chelsea’s final training session ahead of the Europa League final.

The Chelsea boss angrily threw his hat and left training at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on Tuesday, leading to questions over why he was so upset.

With Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz clashing at the end of a training match during the session, there was speculation that Sarri’s anger was over that confrontation.

Sarri though, has denied that was the case, instead saying he was happy to see that kind of competitiveness from his players

I think you were not able to understand yesterday, because if my players are really aggressive in training, I am happy, not disappointed,” Sarri told BT Sport ahead of Wednesday’s match against Arsenal.

Instead, Sarri said his anger was due to his inability to practice set-pieces with cameras watching.

“I was disappointed because we wanted to try our solutions on set pieces, but after 50 minutes of training the cameras were there and so we were disappointed for the situation, not for the players,” the Italian said.

Speaking on BT Sport, Cesc Fabregas backed up his former manager’s version of events. 

“I guarantee you this is the truth,” Fabregas, who began the season with Chelsea but moved to Monaco in January, said of Sarri’s explanation.

He’s very superstitious. He loves to do the set-pieces, tactics, offensively, defensively, the day before a game.

“They didn’t allow him to do it because it was an open session.

“For sure they would have told him, that’s the weird thing about it, but the superstition is too much for him, he has to do it that way.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie