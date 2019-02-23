This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UFC 236 headliner set with Holloway and Poirier going head-to-head for interim title

Featherweight champion Max Holloway will move up to lightweight.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 9:31 AM
1 hour ago 1,258 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4509362
Max Holloway.
Image: Igor Vidyashev
Max Holloway.
Max Holloway.
Image: Igor Vidyashev

MMA SUPERSTARS MAX Holloway and Dustin Poirier will headline UFC 236 in an interim lightweight title fight.

UFC President Dana White confirmed the news to ESPN yesterday, with featherweight champion Holloway set to move up to lightweight to challenge at the pay-per-view event at State Farm Arena, Atlanta on 13 April.

The UFC’s undefeated lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0) – who is serving a nine-month suspension for his role in the brawl after his UFC 229 win over Conor McGregor in October — could have been eligible for UFC 236, but he won’t.

Had he filmed an anti-bullying message in Nevada, his return would have come sooner but the Russian has said he does not intend to return until late this year.

In his absence, an interim 155-pound title has been created. White says that California Tony Ferguson was offered the interim lighteweight title fight against Holloway (20-3), but he turned it down.

Louisiana native Poirier (24-5), meanwhile, hasn’t fought since July.

The UFC 236 co-main event is also pencilled in: an interim middleweight title fight between Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya.

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Schmidt sees 'opportunity' for Wales to do Ireland a favour against England
    Schmidt hopes to see Cronin grab opportunity after show of 'faith'
    ITALY
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'
    Return of Tebaldi among five changes in Italy team to face Ireland
    Carty's big chance, pack tweaks and more talking points in Ireland's team to face Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Controversial Hernandez strike helps West Ham push Fulham closer to relegation trapdoor
    Controversial Hernandez strike helps West Ham push Fulham closer to relegation trapdoor
    Tyrone tweak starting line-up in search of first league win against Monaghan
    'I wouldn't take Van Dijk over any of Man United's centre-backs,' says Vidic
    IRELAND
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie