Max Spring handed his France debut in second Test against Japan

FRANCE HAVE HANDED 21-year-old fullback Max Spring his Test debut for Saturday’s second clash with Japan in Tokyo [KO 6.50am Irish time, Premier Sports].
Fabien Galthié’s men will be looking to back up last weekend’s 42-23 victory over the Brave Blossoms in Toyota and the head coach has opted for just once change to his starting XV.
Spring comes in at number 15 in place of Melvyn Jaminet, who drops out of the matchday 23 altogether.
Spring impressed for Racing 92 this season, starting 11 games and showing his exciting potential at fullback. He recently scored a try for the Barbarians against England, with Galthié in charge of the invitational team.
The young fullback now takes the step up to Test rugby in what is otherwise an unchanged French team that once again features Maxime Lucu and Matthieu Jalibert as the halfback pairing.
With many of France’s Grand Slam-winning stars such as Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Julien Marchand, and Grégory Alldritt rested for this two-Test trip to Japan, Galthié has had an opportunity to build experience in his wider group ahead of next year’s World Cup.
Toulon back row Charles Ollivon, who missed the Six Nations through injury, captains les Bleus again on Saturday.
There is one change on the French bench as Racing 92′s Ibrahim Diallo comes in for Toulouse man Selevasio Tolofua.
Meanwhile, Japan have made three personnel changes to their starting XV as 20-year-old Warner Dearns and the explosive Sisa Waqa form a new second row pairing, meaning Jack Cornelsen moves to number eight.
Naoto Saito starts at scrum-half, while experienced hooker Shota Horia and out-half Yu Tamura return on the bench.
France:
15. Max Spring
14. Damian Penaud
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Yoram Moefana
11. Matthis Lebel
10. Matthieu Jalibert
9. Maxime Lucu
1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
2. Peato Mauvaka
3. Demba Bamba
4. Thibaud Flament
5. Thomas Jolmès
6. Dylan Cretin
7. Charles Ollivon (captain)
8. Yoan Tanga
Replacements:
16. Pierre Bourgarit
17. Dany Priso
18. Sipili Falatea
19. Thomas Lavault
20. Ibrahim Diallo
21. Sekou Macalou
22. Baptiste Couilloud
23. Antonine Hastoy
Japan:
15. Ryohei Yamanaka
14. Gerhard van den Heever
13. Dylan Riley
12. Shogo Nakano
11. Siosaia Fifita
10. Seungshin Lee
9. Naoto Saito
1. Keita Inagaki
2. Atsushi Sakate (captain)
3. Aseali Ai Valu
4. Warner Dearns
5. Sisa Waqa
6. Michael Leitch
7. Ben Gunter
8. Jack Cornelsen
Replacements:
16. Shota Horie
17. Yukio Morikawa
18. Yusuke Kizu
19. Takayasu Tsuji
20. Tevita Tatafu
21. Kaito Shigeno
22. Yu Tamura
23. Shane Gates
