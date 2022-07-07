Max Spring handed his France debut in second Test against Japan

Spring scored a try for the Barbarians against England recently.

Spring scored a try for the Barbarians against England recently.

FRANCE HAVE HANDED 21-year-old fullback Max Spring his Test debut for Saturday’s second clash with Japan in Tokyo [KO 6.50am Irish time, Premier Sports].

Fabien Galthié’s men will be looking to back up last weekend’s 42-23 victory over the Brave Blossoms in Toyota and the head coach has opted for just once change to his starting XV.

Spring comes in at number 15 in place of Melvyn Jaminet, who drops out of the matchday 23 altogether.

Spring impressed for Racing 92 this season, starting 11 games and showing his exciting potential at fullback. He recently scored a try for the Barbarians against England, with Galthié in charge of the invitational team.

The young fullback now takes the step up to Test rugby in what is otherwise an unchanged French team that once again features Maxime Lucu and Matthieu Jalibert as the halfback pairing.

With many of France’s Grand Slam-winning stars such as Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Julien Marchand, and Grégory Alldritt rested for this two-Test trip to Japan, Galthié has had an opportunity to build experience in his wider group ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Advertisement

Toulon back row Charles Ollivon, who missed the Six Nations through injury, captains les Bleus again on Saturday.

There is one change on the French bench as Racing 92′s Ibrahim Diallo comes in for Toulouse man Selevasio Tolofua.

Meanwhile, Japan have made three personnel changes to their starting XV as 20-year-old Warner Dearns and the explosive Sisa Waqa form a new second row pairing, meaning Jack Cornelsen moves to number eight.

Naoto Saito starts at scrum-half, while experienced hooker Shota Horia and out-half Yu Tamura return on the bench.

France:

15. Max Spring

14. Damian Penaud

13. Virimi Vakatawa

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Matthis Lebel

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Maxime Lucu

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Demba Bamba

4. Thibaud Flament

5. Thomas Jolmès

6. Dylan Cretin

7. Charles Ollivon (captain)

8. Yoan Tanga

Replacements:

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

16. Pierre Bourgarit

17. Dany Priso

18. Sipili Falatea

19. Thomas Lavault

20. Ibrahim Diallo

21. Sekou Macalou

22. Baptiste Couilloud

23. Antonine Hastoy

Japan:

15. Ryohei Yamanaka

14. Gerhard van den Heever

13. Dylan Riley

12. Shogo Nakano

11. Siosaia Fifita

10. Seungshin Lee

9. Naoto Saito

1. Keita Inagaki

2. Atsushi Sakate (captain)

3. Aseali Ai Valu

4. Warner Dearns

5. Sisa Waqa

6. Michael Leitch

7. Ben Gunter

8. Jack Cornelsen

Replacements:

16. Shota Horie

17. Yukio Morikawa

18. Yusuke Kizu

19. Takayasu Tsuji

20. Tevita Tatafu

21. Kaito Shigeno

22. Yu Tamura

23. Shane Gates