Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 23 September 2021
Advertisement

'I really can't be bothered' - Verstappen shrugs off Hamilton comments

The Red Bull driver leads the championship by five points ahead of this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix.

By AFP Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 8:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,872 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5556765
Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A DEFIANT MAX Verstappen has rejected suggestions from Lewis Hamilton that he may be feeling the pressure of their title fight and said it showed that the defending champion simply did not know him.

The Red Bull driver, who leads the championship by five points, but has a three-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix, added that he had put his Italian crash behind him and would continue to race as hard as ever.

“Yeah, I’m so nervous I can barely sleep,” said the Dutchman, with heavy sarcasm.

“I mean, it’s so horrible to fight for a title…. I really hate it!

“Those comments, it just shows you that he really doesn’t know me – which is fine. I also don’t need to know him, how he is.

“I’m very relaxed about all those things and I really can’t be bothered. I’m very chilled.”

Seven-time champion Hamilton, 36, had earlier recalled his own first championship-fighting season in 2007, when he was also 23, and said he had succumbed to the pressures.

But a bullish Verstappen, 24 next week, who was apportioned most blame for the pair’s dramatic Monza collision, maintained that he was not feeling any strain this year after winning seven races to Hamilton’s four for Mercedes.

“It’s the best feeling ever to have a car, a great car, where you go into every weekend and you can fight for a win,” he told reporters.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re just leading a championship or not.”

He added that he was not dwelling on their crash at Monza and would not be looking back.

“We are professional enough just to handle the situation. At the time, I think we are both upset with what happened, but it’s also important to move on.

“You can’t always look back because if you have to do that with every single moment in your life, not only Formula One, then I think you will be a very sore person.

“You should be able to forget stuff, forgive stuff in general, in life, otherwise I don’t think you will live a very happy life.

“That’s also what you do in racing and we just move on and try to again have a good fight here in Sochi.”

A feisty Verstappen also attacked his critics who accused him of walking away from the scene of the Monza crash without checking that Hamilton was unhurt.

He said he could see that Hamilton was trying to reverse his car out from underneath the Dutchman’s Red Bull, indicating that he was fine.

“There are a lot of hypocrites in the world, that’s for sure,” he said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I jumped out of the car and looked to the left and he was still trying to reverse, shaking the wheel, trying to get away from under my car.”

He added that by flying to attend the Met Gala in New York on the following day, Hamilton demonstrated he was not hurt.

“You only do that if you feel fine,” said Verstappen.

Hamilton is seeking an unprecedented 100th F1 victory on Sunday to regain the lead in the title race.

© – AFP, 2021

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey look ahead to the inaugural United Rugby Championship, and a massive weekend for Ireland in their bid to qualify for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie