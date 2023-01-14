McStay's Mayo set pre-season mark with impressive win over Galway

Results

FBD League

Mayo 2-18 Galway 3-12

Dr McKenna Cup

Cavan 0-10 Tyrone 0-15

McGrath Cup

Tipperary 2-10 Limerick 1-13

MAYO, THE LAST team to begin their 2023 pre-season campaign, produced arguably one of the best performances of the new intercounty season as they overwhelmed Galway for long stretches of tonight’s FBD semi-final at the Connacht GAA Air Dome.

A late flurry of scores from Pádraic Joyce’s men threatened to derail them and set up a ninth consecutive FBD final between Galway and Roscommon, but Kevin McStay’s men ran out winners by three points.

Johnny Heaney kicked two outstanding points in the first quarter but Mayo stayed on level terms at 0-4 each in the comparatively even opening stages.

It was Mayo that kicked on from there to lead by 2-9 to 0-5 at half time, largely on the back of their complete control of the middle third of the field.

Jordan Flynn and Matthew Ruane were imperious at midfield, Fionn McDonagh and Bryan Walsh made very good contributions from the wings, and they had a wonderful balance close to goal where James Carr offered a powerful physical threat, with Aiden Orme and Paul Towey sniping a series of points from the corners.

A wonderful ball from Ruane to Towey set up the opening goal after 22 minutes, while the second came just before half time and was a simple route one score, with Carr reaching up to claim a high delivery before rolling the ball into the corner of the net.

Mayo added the first score of the second half but the introduction of Tomo Culhane changed the game, and he put 1-2 on the board to quickly pull the Tribesmen back into contention.

It looked like Mayo had come through the worst of the storm when Galway hit four points in a row as the game entered the final quarter — one each from Walsh, Towey, Carr and Orme.

Mayo still led by nine points inside the last six minutes of normal time, but Galway found another surge.

A run and finish from Matthew Tierney started their comeback and as Mayo started to tire, with McStay deciding against emptying his bench, the lead was briefly reduced to two points.

Substitute Nathan Grainger had a chance to snatch the win for Galway with his first touch, but Mayo keeper Rory Byrne was able to save the day for his team, smothering the shot and preserving their lead before Bob Tuohy’s insurance point completed the scoring.

Scorers for Mayo: Paul Towey 1-4 (0-2f), Aiden Orme 0-5 (0-1f), James Carr 1-2, Bryan Walsh 0-3, Fionn McDonagh 0-1, Matthew Ruane 0-1, Kuba Callaghan 0-1, Bob Tuohy 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Tomo Culhane 2-2, Matthew Tierney 1-0, Johnny Heaney 0-3, Rob Finnerty 0-2, Barry McHugh 0-2 (0-1f), John Maher 0-1, Cathal Sweeney 0-1, Damien Comer 0-1.

Mayo:

1. Rory Byrne (Castlebar Mitchels)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Fenton Kelly (Davitts), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount Carramore), 7. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport), 23. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels), 12. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)

13. Aiden Orme (Knockmore), 14. James Carr (Ardagh), 15. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields)

Subs: Kuba Callaghan (Ballaghaderreen) for McDonagh (58), Gavin Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels) for Carr (62), Conor Dunleavy (Balla) for Kelly (67), Connell Dempsey (Knockmore) for Walsh (69), Kelly for Coyne (70), Ronan Carolan (Parke Keelogue Crimlin) for Towey (70).

Galway:

1. Bernard Power (Corofin)

3. Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 6. Billy Mannion (Mountbellew-Moylough), 4. James Foley (Mountbellew-Moylough)

2. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 7. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

8. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 9. Matthew Barrett (Mountbellew-Moylough)

10. Dylan Canney (Corofin), 11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 12. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

14. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 13. Ian Burke (Corofin), 15. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew-Moylough)

Subs: Eoin Kelly (Moycullen) for Foley (half-time), Evan Murphy (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Canney (half-time), Tomo Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for McHugh (half-time), Paul Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn) for Barrett (half-time), Jack Kirrane (Milltown) for Sweeney (53), James McLoughlin (Maigh Cuilinn) for Maher (57), Damien Comer (Annaghdown) for Fitzgerald (60), Nathan Grainger (Claregalway) for Burke (69), Brian Mannion (Tuam Stars) for O’Flaherty (69).

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo).