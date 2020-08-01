This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 1 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo star O'Connor sees red as reigning champions Ballintubber held to draw in opener

A look at today’s football action in Mayo and Galway, which threw up some shock results.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Aug 2020, 10:10 PM
34 minutes ago 1,888 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5165928
Ballintubber: Drew in Mayo.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Ballintubber: Drew in Mayo.
Ballintubber: Drew in Mayo.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

REIGNING MAYO CHAMPIONS Ballintubber opened their title defence with a draw this evening, as Aghamore held them on home soil.

Mayo star forward Cillian O’Connor was shown a straight red card in his first taste of competitive action in 2020 as his side — who were three points up at half time — drew 0-7 to 1-4 at Ray Prendergast Memorial Park, Clogher.

O’Connor was sent off in the second half after his involvement in a scrap with David Kenny, who was also given his marching orders. The GAA’s all-time leading inter-county championship scorer will now be unavailable for Ballintubber’s all-important Group 2 clash against Moy Davitts next weekend.

It was a punched goal in the final five minutes from substitute James McNeive that proved the decisive blow, and earned east Mayo side Aghamore a valuable point.

Group counterparts Davitts and Moy Davitts also shared the spoils, their opener finishing 0-9 a-piece.

Elsewhere in the Western county, there was a massive win for The Neale in their first-ever senior championship game. They beat Garrymore 1-9 to 0-11 at home, and a late goal from substitute Dylan Keane got them over the line in the Group 1 encounter. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Also in that group, 2019 beaten finalists Ballaghaderreen were big winners over Belmullet, while Castlebar Mitchels — led by Paul Towey, and Paddy and James Durcan — came out on top by three points against Charlestown Sarsfields in Group 4. Mayo player Donie Vaughan hobbled off late on with a suspected hamstring injury in that one.

In Galway, Caherlistrane pulled off a massive shock against 2019 finalists Tuam Stars in their Group 3 clash. The north Galway club kicked the last six points of the game to run out 1-9 to 1-7 winners in Tuam Stadium.

Meanwhile, Bearna produced a stunning late, late show to seal a 2-7 to 0-10 victory over An Spidéal in Group 1. Donal Ó Cualáin rattled the net twice in the final 10 minutes — one goal was a penalty — to win the battle of the Gaeltacht sides.

And Moycullen recorded a comprehensive victory over Micheál Breathnach in their Group 2 meeting, while Milltown edged past An Cheathrú Rua by the bare minimum in Group 4B, Liam Costello bagging a 63rd-minute winner there.

Related Reads

31.07.20 Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend
27.07.20 'In March I was seeing a good few cases, I was very pessimistic about GAA this year'
27.07.20 Donegal, Wexford and Mayo club matches to feature in TG4's upcoming GAA coverage

Results

Galway SFC
An Spidéal 0-10 Bearna 2-7
An Cheathrú Rua 1-6 Milltown 0-10
Tuam Stars 1-7 Caherlistrane 1-9
Moycullen 3-12 Micheál Breathnach 1-6

Mayo SFC
Ballaghaderreen 3-11 Belmullet 2-4
The Neale 1-9 Garrymore 0-11
Davitts 0-9 Moy Davitts 0-9
Ballintubber 0-7 Aghamore 1-4
Charlestown Sarsfields 1-9 Castlebar Mitchels 1-12

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us! 

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie