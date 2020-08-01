Mayo star O'Connor sees red as reigning champions Ballintubber held to draw in opener

REIGNING MAYO CHAMPIONS Ballintubber opened their title defence with a draw this evening, as Aghamore held them on home soil.

Mayo star forward Cillian O’Connor was shown a straight red card in his first taste of competitive action in 2020 as his side — who were three points up at half time — drew 0-7 to 1-4 at Ray Prendergast Memorial Park, Clogher.

O’Connor was sent off in the second half after his involvement in a scrap with David Kenny, who was also given his marching orders. The GAA’s all-time leading inter-county championship scorer will now be unavailable for Ballintubber’s all-important Group 2 clash against Moy Davitts next weekend.

It was a punched goal in the final five minutes from substitute James McNeive that proved the decisive blow, and earned east Mayo side Aghamore a valuable point.

Group counterparts Davitts and Moy Davitts also shared the spoils, their opener finishing 0-9 a-piece.

Elsewhere in the Western county, there was a massive win for The Neale in their first-ever senior championship game. They beat Garrymore 1-9 to 0-11 at home, and a late goal from substitute Dylan Keane got them over the line in the Group 1 encounter.

Also in that group, 2019 beaten finalists Ballaghaderreen were big winners over Belmullet, while Castlebar Mitchels — led by Paul Towey, and Paddy and James Durcan — came out on top by three points against Charlestown Sarsfields in Group 4. Mayo player Donie Vaughan hobbled off late on with a suspected hamstring injury in that one.

In Galway, Caherlistrane pulled off a massive shock against 2019 finalists Tuam Stars in their Group 3 clash. The north Galway club kicked the last six points of the game to run out 1-9 to 1-7 winners in Tuam Stadium.

Meanwhile, Bearna produced a stunning late, late show to seal a 2-7 to 0-10 victory over An Spidéal in Group 1. Donal Ó Cualáin rattled the net twice in the final 10 minutes — one goal was a penalty — to win the battle of the Gaeltacht sides.

And Moycullen recorded a comprehensive victory over Micheál Breathnach in their Group 2 meeting, while Milltown edged past An Cheathrú Rua by the bare minimum in Group 4B, Liam Costello bagging a 63rd-minute winner there.

Results

Galway SFC

An Spidéal 0-10 Bearna 2-7

An Cheathrú Rua 1-6 Milltown 0-10

Tuam Stars 1-7 Caherlistrane 1-9

Moycullen 3-12 Micheál Breathnach 1-6

Mayo SFC

Ballaghaderreen 3-11 Belmullet 2-4

The Neale 1-9 Garrymore 0-11

Davitts 0-9 Moy Davitts 0-9

Ballintubber 0-7 Aghamore 1-4

Charlestown Sarsfields 1-9 Castlebar Mitchels 1-12

