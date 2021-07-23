Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 23 July 2021
Diarmuid O'Connor returns from injury to strengthen Mayo ahead of Connacht final

Galway have brought Cathal Sweeney into their starting XV for Sunday’s final in Croke Park.

By Garry Doyle Friday 23 Jul 2021, 3:37 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
MAYO HAVE NAMED Diarmuid O’Connor in their starting line-up for Sunday’s Connacht SFC final. The forward has recovered from injury and will make his first start of the championship. In addition, Rob Hennelly, Lee Keegan and Bryan Walsh will return to the team after missing their semi-final win over Leitrim.

Mayo start with Hennelly in goal; Keegan, Padraig O’Hora and Michael Plunkett in their full-back line, Paddy Durcan, Oisin Mullen and Stephen Coen in the half-backs; Matthew Ruane and Conor Loftus in midfield; Bryan Walsh, captain Aidan O’Shea and O’Connor in the half-forward line with Tommy Conroy, Darren McHale and Ryan O’Donoghue in the full-forward line.

There is one Galway change from their semi-final win over Roscommon with Cathal Sweeney coming in for Finnian Ó Laoi.

The Tribesmen start with Connor Gleeson in goal; Sean O Ceallaigh, Sean O Maoilchiarán and Liam Silke in the full-back line; Kieran Molloy, Dylan McHugh and Johnny Heaney in the half-backs; Paul Conroy and Matthew Tierney at midfield; Damien Comer, Peadar O Cuaig and Cathal Sweeney in the half-backs; Robert Finnerty, Shane Walsh and Pól O Ceallaigh in the full-forwards.

