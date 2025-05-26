Mayo manager Kevin McStay to step back from role

MAYO MANAGER Kevin McStay is stepping back from his role for the “immediate future”.

A press release issued this evening confirmed that the 63-year-old will not be involved in intercounty football “for the immediate future to deal with some personal health issues”.

According to The Irish Examiner, McStay suffered a “medical episode” at a training session on Saturday and was being monitored in hospital.

McStay said this evening: “Mayo GAA Board and I are in strong agreement that current Assistant Manager / Head Coach Stephen Rochford will lead our preparations for upcoming games.

“We are blessed to have a man of Stephen’s calibre and, as a valued member of the management team for the past three seasons, he ensures continuity.

“While I will not be on the training field or the sideline on match day, I will be with management and players in spirit every step of the way.”

Seamus Tuohy, Chairperson of Mayo GAA, added: “We extend our best wishes to Kevin and thank him for all his work to date.

“We look forward to him returning to the role as soon as it is practical for him to do so. We also stand fully behind Stephen and everyone involved in the set-up.”

Mayo said that they would not be making any further comments at present.

McStay has worked in the role since his appointment in August 2022, winning the National League in his first year in charge.

Rochford previously served as Mayo manager between 2015 and 2018, guiding the team to an All-Ireland runners-up medal in his first season at the helm.

Having lost their opening All-Ireland group match to Cavan, Mayo next face Tyrone in Omagh on Saturday before their final fixture against Donegal on 14 June.