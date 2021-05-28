Coen back as captain as Mayo make seven changes for Division 2 clash with Meath

Stephen Coen is named to captain Mayo on Sunday.

Stephen Coen is named to captain Mayo on Sunday.

MAYO MANAGER JAMES Horan has made seven changes to the team that beat Westmeath for Sunday’s Allianz National League Division 2 meeting with Meath in Castlebar.

Eoin O’Donoghue comes into the full-back line while Stephen Coen returns to captain the side at centre-back, with Fergal Boland named at wing-back.

Horan keeps faith in the midfield partnership of Matthew Ruane and Diarmuid Connor.

Darren McHale is named at centre-forward with Brian Walsh coming into the team at wing-forward.

Cillian O’Connor retains his place at full-forward, but is joined by Paul Towey and James Carr.

TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



This Sunday we welcome @MeathGAA to Elverys MacHale Park for our final game in the Division 2 North

🟢🔴



📆 Sunday 30th May

⏱️ 1:45pm

📌Elverys MacHale Park

📺 Live streamed on @GAAGO

📻 Tune in to @radiomidwest#mayogaa pic.twitter.com/LCJkkjQ2sA — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) May 28, 2021

Mayo are looking to keep their 100% record in Division 2 intact following their 0-21 to 2-12 defeat of Westmeath last time out.

Meath are due to name their team for the game on Saturday morning.

Mayo (v Meath)

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

3. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)

4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Michael Plunkett (Balintubber)

6. Stephen Coen (captain) (Hollymout/Carramore)

7. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11. Darren McHale (Knockmore)

12. Brian Walsh (Ballintubber)

13. Paul Towey (Charlestown)

14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

15. James Carr (Ardagh)

