BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Saturday 5 December 2020
Advertisement

Mayo name unchanged team for All-Ireland semi-final

It means goalkeeper David Clarke is set to play his 55th Championship game.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 8:41 PM
55 minutes ago 1,526 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5290133
James Horan has named an unchanged side.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
James Horan has named an unchanged side.
James Horan has named an unchanged side.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MAYO HAVE OPTED to name an unchanged team ahead of their All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tipperary at Croke Park on Sunday (throw-in: 3.30pm).

James Horan has gone with the same side that narrowly overcame Galway in the Connacht final.

It means goalkeeper David Clarke is set to play his 55th Championship game and 132nd appearance overall for Mayo, who are competing in their ninth All-Ireland semi-final in 10 years.

Tipperary also last night named an unchanged team for the encounter.

The winner of the match will face Dublin — who comfortably overcame Cavan this evening — in the final.

Mayo team to face Tipperary:

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

2. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)
3. Chris Barrett (Clontarf)
4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)
9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)
14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy — captain)
15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie