Mayo name unchanged team for All-Ireland semi-final

MAYO HAVE OPTED to name an unchanged team ahead of their All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tipperary at Croke Park on Sunday (throw-in: 3.30pm).

James Horan has gone with the same side that narrowly overcame Galway in the Connacht final.

It means goalkeeper David Clarke is set to play his 55th Championship game and 132nd appearance overall for Mayo, who are competing in their ninth All-Ireland semi-final in 10 years.

Tipperary also last night named an unchanged team for the encounter.

The winner of the match will face Dublin — who comfortably overcame Cavan this evening — in the final.

Mayo team to face Tipperary:

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)

3. Chris Barrett (Clontarf)

4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy — captain)

15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)