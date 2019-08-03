Rob Hennelly in goal as Mayo make three changes for showdown with Donegal

JAMES HORAN HAS shuffled his pack ahead of this evening’s Super 8s clash with Donegal in Castlebar.

Rob Hennelly has been given the No 1 jersey ahead of the injured David Clarke.

Eoin O’Donoghue and James Carr are selected in place of Donal Vaughan and Kevin McLoughlin, meanwhile.

Mayo need a win to clinch a return to the an All-Ireland semi-final next week against either Tyrone or champions Dublin.

Mayo XV to face Donegal: Rob Hennelly; Chris Barrett, Brendan Harrison, Eoin O’Donoghue; Lee Keegan, Colm Boyle, Stephen Coen; Aidan O’Shea, Seamus O’Shea; Fionn McDonagh, Jason Doherty, Fergal Boland; Cillian O’Connor, Darren Coen, James Carr.