Keegan returns as Mayo name side to play Kerry

FORMER FOOTBALLER OF the Year Lee Keegan has been named in the Mayo team to face Kerry in tomorrow’s Super 8s Group 1 clash in Killarney.

Keegan limped out of Mayo’s qualifier win at home to Armagh a fortnight ago, but amid concerns he would be set for a lengthy absence, Keegan recovered to play the final few minutes of last week’s win over Galway. He has now been named to start tomorrow’s much-anticipated game, replacing Paddy Durcan.

That’s the only change James Horan has made from that Galway game, meaning Cillian O’Connor has once again been included having come through last weekend’s game unscathed.

MAYO (v Kerry)

1. David Clarke – Ballina Stephenites

2. Chris Barrett – Belmullet

3. Brendan Harrison – Aghamore

4. Keith Higgins – Ballyhaunis

5. Lee Keegan – Westport

6. Colm Boyle – Davitts

7. Stephen Coen – Hollymount/Carramore

8. Donal Vaughan – Castlebar Mitchels

9. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy(C)

10. Fionn McDonagh – Westport

11. Kevin McLoughlin – Knockmore

12. Jason Doherty – Burrishoole

13. Cillian O’Connor – Ballintubber

14. Darren Coen – Hollymount/Carramore

15. James Carr – Ardagh