3 Mayo seniors named on U20 side to face Galway in Connacht opener

Sam Callinan in action against Galway in the FBD League semi-final.

THREE MAYO SENIORS have been named to start in the U20 side to face Galway in tomorrow night’s Connacht football championship opener in Bekan.

Maurice Sheridan’s starting XV includes Sam Callinan, Donnacha McHugh and Frank Irwin, all of whom logged game-time in Division 1 this spring.

Callinan starts at centre-back while McHugh and Irwin are paired in centre-field.

The game throws-in tomorrow night at 7pm.

Mayo U20s (v Galway)

1 Brian O’Flaherty (Islandeady)

2 Alfie Morrison (Louisburgh), 3 Ruairí Keane (Mayo Gaels), 4 Conal Dawson (Westport)

5 Fenton Kelly (Davitts), 6 Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 7 Aiden Cosgrove (Kiltimagh)

8 Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites), 9 Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

10 Tom O’ Flaherty (Aghamore), 11 Dylan Thornton (Ballina Stephenites), 12 Jack Fallon (Mayo Gaels)

13 Cian McHale (Bohola Moy Davitts), 14 Paddy Heneghan (Castlebar Mitchels), 15 Cian O’Connell (Ballinrobe)

Subs:

16 Luke Jennings (Ballinrobe)

17 Cian McHale Parke (Keelogues Crimlin)

18 Sean Morahan (Castlebar Mitchels)

19 Oisin Tunney (Breaffy)

20 Conor Reid (Bohola Moy Davitts)

21 Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels)

22 Niall Treacy (Davitts)

23 Paul Walsh (Castlebar Mitchels)

24 Mark Cunningham (Castlebar Mitchels)

