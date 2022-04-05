Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 5 April 2022
Advertisement

3 Mayo seniors named on U20 side to face Galway in Connacht opener

Sam Callinan, Donncha McHugh and Frank Irwin have featured under James Horan in Division 1 this year.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 5 Apr 2022, 1:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,440 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5730299
Sam Callinan in action against Galway in the FBD League semi-final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Sam Callinan in action against Galway in the FBD League semi-final.
Sam Callinan in action against Galway in the FBD League semi-final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THREE MAYO SENIORS have been named to start in the U20 side to face Galway in tomorrow night’s Connacht football championship opener in Bekan.

Maurice Sheridan’s starting XV includes Sam Callinan, Donnacha McHugh and Frank Irwin, all of whom logged game-time in Division 1 this spring. 

Callinan starts at centre-back while McHugh and Irwin are paired in centre-field. 

The game throws-in tomorrow night at 7pm.

Mayo U20s (v Galway)

1 Brian O’Flaherty (Islandeady)

2 Alfie Morrison (Louisburgh), 3 Ruairí Keane (Mayo Gaels), 4 Conal Dawson (Westport)

5 Fenton Kelly (Davitts), 6 Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 7 Aiden Cosgrove (Kiltimagh)

8 Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites), 9 Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

10 Tom O’ Flaherty (Aghamore), 11 Dylan Thornton (Ballina Stephenites), 12 Jack Fallon (Mayo Gaels)

13 Cian McHale (Bohola Moy Davitts), 14 Paddy Heneghan (Castlebar Mitchels), 15 Cian O’Connell (Ballinrobe)

Subs:

16 Luke Jennings (Ballinrobe)

17 Cian McHale Parke (Keelogues Crimlin)

18 Sean Morahan (Castlebar Mitchels)

19 Oisin Tunney (Breaffy)

20 Conor Reid (Bohola Moy Davitts)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

21 Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels)

22 Niall Treacy (Davitts)

23 Paul Walsh (Castlebar Mitchels)

24 Mark Cunningham (Castlebar Mitchels)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie