Welcome to The42’s live coverage of the latest chapter of Mayo’s Long and Winding Road to Croke Park, featuring Armagh.

Mayo’s qualifier sojourns have been fairly epic in the last few years, and last year’s was shaping up to be similar until they were abruptly stopped in their tracks amid the Newbridge or Nowhere mayhem.

This time around, they face a nerve-jangling test against high-scoring Armagh – a challenge exacerbated by their mounting injury list. Diarmuid O’Connor and Matthew Ruane are out, although Cillian O’Connor has been named among the substitutes.

Armagh are in flying form, and have racked up 5-65 in the Championship thus far – although they’ve twice gone to extra time and also played a replay.

But if any Mayo fans are looking to steady their nerves ahead of throw-in – this is their first Championship meeting since 1950. What happened that year?

Well, Mayo only went on to win the All-Ireland…

The action in Castlebar begins at 7pm.