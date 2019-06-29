Join us as we go minute-by-minute for what promises to be a cracking clash in Castlebar.
Tyrone have evaded Mayo’s fate, and emerged unscathed from Newbridge, beating Kildare 2-22 to 1-15.
Elsewhere, Westmeath and Clare are level at half-time of their qualifer – 0-08 apiece.
Laois v Offaly throws in at the same time as the game in Mayo – 7pm.
Further to our talk about omens earlier…
The last time cillian o Connor missed 4 championship games in a row was 1951. Let's do this #mayogaa— John casey (@Johncasey14mayo) June 29, 2019
He’s back.
Here’s the Mayo team named to start tonight’s game.
Donie Vaughan returns to bolster the midfield, while there is a full championship debut for Mikey Murray.
1. David Clarke
2. Chris Barrett
3. Brendan Harrison
4. Keith Higgins
5. Lee Keegan
6. Michael Plunkett
7. Patrick Durcan
8. Donal Vaughan
9. Aidan O’Shea
10. Fionn McDonagh
11. Conor Loftus
12. Mikey Murray
13. Kevin McLoughlin
14. Andy Moran
15. Fergal Boland
And the Armagh line-up:
1. Blaine Hughes
2. Paddy Burns
3. Aaron McKay
4. Paul Hughes
5. Aidan Forker
6. Brendan Donaghy
7. Mark Shields
8. Jarlath Óg Burns
9. Niall Grimley
10. Jemar Hall
11. Aidan Nugent
12. Stefan Campbell
13. Jamie Clarke
14. Rian O’Neill
15. Rory Grugan
Elsewhere this evening, Kildare are in Newbridge and look to be heading nowhere. Mick O’Grady has been sent off as they trail Tyrone by five points with 20 minutes to go in their qualifier clash.
You can follow that game live here.
Welcome to The42’s live coverage of the latest chapter of Mayo’s Long and Winding Road to Croke Park, featuring Armagh.
Mayo’s qualifier sojourns have been fairly epic in the last few years, and last year’s was shaping up to be similar until they were abruptly stopped in their tracks amid the Newbridge or Nowhere mayhem.
This time around, they face a nerve-jangling test against high-scoring Armagh – a challenge exacerbated by their mounting injury list. Diarmuid O’Connor and Matthew Ruane are out, although Cillian O’Connor has been named among the substitutes.
Armagh are in flying form, and have racked up 5-65 in the Championship thus far – although they’ve twice gone to extra time and also played a replay.
But if any Mayo fans are looking to steady their nerves ahead of throw-in – this is their first Championship meeting since 1950. What happened that year?
Well, Mayo only went on to win the All-Ireland…
The action in Castlebar begins at 7pm.
The action in Castlebar begins at 7pm.
