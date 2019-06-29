This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tyrone have evaded Mayo’s fate, and emerged unscathed from Newbridge, beating Kildare 2-22 to 1-15. 

Elsewhere, Westmeath and Clare are level at half-time of their qualifer – 0-08 apiece. 

Laois v Offaly throws in at the same time as the game in Mayo – 7pm. 

Further to our talk about omens earlier…

Here’s the Mayo team named to start tonight’s game.

Donie Vaughan returns to bolster the midfield, while there is a full championship debut for Mikey Murray. 

 1. David Clarke

2. Chris Barrett 
3. Brendan Harrison 
4. Keith Higgins 

5. Lee Keegan 
6. Michael Plunkett 
7. Patrick Durcan 

8. Donal Vaughan 
9. Aidan O’Shea

10. Fionn McDonagh 
11. Conor Loftus 
12. Mikey Murray 

13. Kevin McLoughlin
14. Andy Moran 
15. Fergal Boland 

And the Armagh line-up: 

1. Blaine Hughes

2. Paddy Burns
3. Aaron McKay
4. Paul Hughes

5. Aidan Forker
6. Brendan Donaghy
7. Mark Shields

8. Jarlath Óg Burns
9. Niall Grimley

10. Jemar Hall
11. Aidan Nugent
12. Stefan Campbell

13. Jamie Clarke
14. Rian O’Neill
15. Rory Grugan 

Elsewhere this evening, Kildare are in Newbridge and look to be heading nowhere. Mick O’Grady has been sent off as they trail Tyrone by five points with 20 minutes to go in their qualifier clash. 

You can follow that game live here. 

Welcome to The42’s live coverage of the latest chapter of Mayo’s Long and Winding Road to Croke Park, featuring Armagh. 

Mayo’s qualifier sojourns have been fairly epic in the last few years, and last year’s was shaping up to be similar until they were abruptly stopped in their tracks amid the Newbridge or Nowhere mayhem. 

This time around, they face a nerve-jangling test against high-scoring Armagh – a challenge exacerbated by their mounting injury list. Diarmuid O’Connor and Matthew Ruane are out, although Cillian O’Connor has been named among the substitutes. 

Armagh are in flying form, and have racked up 5-65 in the Championship thus far – although they’ve twice gone to extra time and also played a replay. 

But if any Mayo fans are looking to steady their nerves ahead of throw-in – this is their first Championship meeting since 1950. What happened that year? 

Well, Mayo only went on to win the All-Ireland…

Get in touch below the line, or else email gavincooney@the42.ie or tweet @gcooney93. 

The action in Castlebar begins at 7pm. 

