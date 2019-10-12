IRELAND BOSS MICK McCarthy defended his side’s performance after a 0-0 draw against Georgia in Tbilisi today.

The match had been widely regarded as a great chance for Ireland to take a significant step towards Euro 2020 qualification, with a draw considered a disappointment by some.

Yet McCarthy said he was content with the outcome this afternoon.

“It’s a point gained,” he told RTÉ Sport. “They’re a very good side. And I don’t think we’ve been beaten by them in 10 or 11 games and we’ve had some wins.

“Had you offered me four points from two games against Georgia, I’d have taken it.”

The Irish boss did acknowledge though that there was room for improvement in the team.

“I would like to have more [cohesion and creativity]. But we’ve come away from home and secured a point that’s a good point in my view.

We’ve hit the post when I thought it was going in. Aaron Connolly came on and it was unlucky — the ball just wouldn’t come down for him, his second one he put it wide at the near post, he had a shot on target.

“Big Duffy could have won it with the header in the end and there’s not going to be many chances. And Darren [Randolph] has not made a save in the game.

“So while we would like to be better and we’re always trying to be better — the sessions we put on we try to get goals — I’m going away happy with a point.”

'It's a point gained. Had you offered me four points from two games against Georgia, I'd have taken it' - Mick McCarthy upbeat after scoreless draw in Tbilisi #GEOIRE pic.twitter.com/pnLQKzHgcv — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 12, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!