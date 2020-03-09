McCarthy talks up Byrne's prospects of featuring in Slovakia play-off

SHAMROCK ROVERS PLAYMAKER Jack Byrne continues to enhance his reputation in the eyes of Mick McCarthy as the crucial showdown with Slovakia looms.

The Republic of Ireland will aim to move a step closer to qualification for this summer’s European Championships by winning in Bratislava on 26 March.

Byrne netted for the third time in five games for his club this season by opening the scoring in the 3-2 win at Sligo Rovers over the weekend.

McCarthy, who was in Tallaght to see the 23-year-old in action against Dundalk a week earlier, had footage sent to him of Saturday night’s game at the Showgrounds.

The Ireland manager is scheduled to name his squad for the game against Slovakia on Friday, with Byrne – who he capped in the recent friendlies against Bulgaria and New Zealand – looking likely to be included.

“If Jack is in the squad on Friday – and there’s every chance he will be – then he will be in on form,” McCarthy told FAI.ie

“I was impressed with him in Tallaght against Dundalk and he carried that form into the game in Sligo so he is playing consistently well at present.

“Jack’s been with us for the past year now and he is developing as a player as we want him to. He has a spark about him and can do something a little bit different. That could be very handy in a tight play-off game.”

McCarthy also expressed his satisfaction over his midfield options, singling out both Josh Cullen and Glenn Whelan for praise.

Cullen, who won his two caps to date in the aforementioned friendlies, played in Charlton Athletic’s 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough as he continues his spell on loan from West Ham United.

Whelan is now unbeaten in the 10 games he has featured in for Fleetwood Town after helping them to a 0-0 draw against Blackpool and a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town last week.

“After his injury problems earlier in the season, Josh is now back to fitness and back to his best as he showed me again on Saturday,” McCarthy said.

“He is very close to a first competitive cap and has been pushing for a place in my team for some time now, never mind the squad.

“Terry Connor watched Glenn Whelan control the game for Fleetwood at Ipswich last week so we are very well served in that central midfield role at the moment.”

Elsewhere, Scott Hogan’s loan from Aston Villa to Birmingham City resumed as he scored his seventh goal in eight Championship games in a 3-1 defeat to Reading.

McCarthy said: “Terry has seen a lot of Scott in recent weeks and his confidence is sky high. That’s not a surprise with the way he has been scoring goals for Birmingham.

“This latest loan move has worked out really well for Scott and for Ireland as well. If he brings those goalscoring boots to Slovakia we will all be happy.”

Meanwhile, the Ireland boss is also optimistic about the availability of Enda Stevens and James McClean, both of whom have been suffering from injuries.

“James has told me he is very close to a return to action after his knee injury, while Enda was taken off early in the second half of Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday with some tightness in his calf,” McCarthy added.

“They are both confident they will be fit for the play-off and that’s good to hear.”

