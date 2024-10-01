Advertisement
Stuart McCloskey. Ashley Crowden/INPHO
Setback

McCloskey injury leaves Ulster facing selection dilemma at centre

The Ireland international will miss this weekend’s clash with the Bulls.
7.48pm, 1 Oct 2024
ULSTER HAVE BEEN dealt an injury blow with the news that Stuart McCloskey will miss Saturday’s URC meeting with the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The province have confirmed that McCloskey sustained injuries to his right knee and right ankle in last weekend’s defeat to the Lions.

Ulster have not stated how long McCloskey is expected to be sidelined for, but his absence leaves head coach Richie Murphy facing a shortage of options at centre, with Stewart Moore the only available recognised centre.

Jude Postlethwaite is currently touring with Emerging Ireland in South Africa, while James Hume is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

Ben Carson, who has only been capped once by the province, is an option, while wingers Werner Kok, Jacob Stockdale and Ben Moxham can also play at centre.

 

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
