Man United beat Athletic Bilbao to reach the Europa League final. What was the aggregate score? 6-1 7-1

8-1 9-1

It emerged this week that which Irish international has earned a Guinness World Record? Katie McCabe Anna Patten

Megan Connolly Megan Campbell

How many Irish players were included in Andy Farrell's 38-man Lions squad? 15 16

17 18

Dave Kilcoyne has confirmed that he is retiring from professional rugby. How many Ireland caps did he win? 36 46

56 66

Inter edged Barcelona to reach the Champions League final. Can you name the player whose goal took the game to extra-time? Davide Frattesi Francesco Acerbi

Hakan Calhanoglu Lautaro Martinez

Who triumphed in the World Snooker Championship final on Monday? Mark Williams Judd Trump

Zhao Xintong Ronnie O'Sullivan

Which golfer matched the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history on Sunday? Scottie Scheffler Jordan Spieth

Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele

Reigning All-Ireland champions Kerry will face Cork in the Munster final after overcoming which team? Limerick Clare

Tipperary Waterford

Who scored a hat-trick of tries in Northampton's defeat of Leinster in the Champions Cup semi-final? Fin Smith Tommy Freeman

Henry Pollock James Ramm