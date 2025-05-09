Man United or Spurs fan? How to get to the Europa League final in Bilbao without breaking the bank

WITH THE EUROPA League final just around the corner, thousands of Irish football fans are gearing up for what promises to be a thrilling clash in Bilbao.

This will be the third time in history that two English teams have faced off in the competition’s final, with Man United beating Athletic Club and Tottenham overcoming Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals this week.

Whether you’re a die-hard United supporter or a lifelong Spurs fan, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to see your team lift the trophy — especially as both sides are set to end the Premier League season on a low note.

Given the strong followings both clubs have here, it’s no surprise that many fans are already planning their trip from Ireland to Spain.

But how exactly do you get there?

Direct flights

Flying is the most convenient option for travelling from Ireland to Spain, but airline seats are already in high demand.

Aer Lingus are currently the only airline to fly direct from Ireland to Bilbao, and fares aren’t cheap.

There are no seats left on the 20 or 21 May aboard any Bilbao-bound Irish flights.

Currently, your best option is a €432 fare for flights from either Cork or Dublin airport on 18 May.

Indirect flights

Supporters on a budget may want to avoid connecting flights, as the price drastically increases by booking a flight with a layover.

Air France are currently offering a flight from Dublin to Paris and a connecting flight from Paris to Bilbao for €694 on 20 May. The total travel time would be just over five hours between the two flights.

Other connecting flights are currently on offer for even steeper prices on the 20 and 21 May — so it might be best for you to spend a few days in Bilbao before the final.

Alternatively, you can head to Barcelona from Dublin on 20 May with a number of airlines, including Ryanair, and then travel to Bilbao by train.

Ferry

Supporters with more time to spare might want to consider travelling by ferry.

Brittany Ferries offers a sailing from Rosslare to Bilbao for those not travelling with a car, departing just before midnight on 16 May and arriving 32 hours later at 8am on 18 May. Tickets are €151 each.

According to a spokesperson for Brittany Ferries, there are around 90 cabins remaining on this trip.

Currently, those travelling with a car can only buy tickets for a ferry on 14 May. Tickets for this ferry are currently priced at €179 each.

“While we’re aware of strong interest in the final, especially given the involvement of teams with significant followings in Ireland, we haven’t seen a noticeable surge in bookings so far this week,” a Brittany Ferries spokesperson told The Journal.

Car

Alternatively, those more comfortable behind the wheel can travel to France and make the long drive down to Bilbao.

A number of ferries travel between Rosslare and Cherbourg daily, and from there it’s only a 10-hour, 1000km drive to the coastal Spanish city.

