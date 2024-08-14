Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry after winning the PGA Zurich Classic in April. Alamy Stock Photo
Golf

McIlroy, Lowry and Power discover pairings and tee times as FedEx Cup playoffs begin

The opening event takes place at TPC Southwind in Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
3.19pm, 14 Aug 2024
542
1

RORY MCILROY, SHANE Lowry and Seamus Power have discovered their pairings and tee times as the FedEx Cup playoffs begin tomorrow.

The opening event takes place at TPC Southwind in Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

McIlroy tees off at 3.45pm (Irish time) in tomorrow’s first round alongside Collin Morikawa, and then starts his second round at 6.45pm on Friday.

Lowry will start tomorrow at 3.25pm alongside Sungjae Im, and then at 6.25pm in Friday’s second round. Power plays alongside Brendon Todd at 4.05pm tomorrow and at 7.05pm on Friday.

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings after the regular season qualify for the play-off events, with the top 50 after this week’s tournament advancing to the BMW Championship at Castel Pines GC in Castel Rock, Colorado, on 22-25 August.

Then the top 30 after that tournament progress to the finale on 29 August-1 September, when the Tour Championship is held at East Lake GC in Atlanta, Georgia.

The current standings have McIlroy in third place, Lowry in tenth, and Power is 67th.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie