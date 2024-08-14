McIlroy, Lowry and Power discover pairings and tee times as FedEx Cup playoffs begin

RORY MCILROY, SHANE Lowry and Seamus Power have discovered their pairings and tee times as the FedEx Cup playoffs begin tomorrow.

The opening event takes place at TPC Southwind in Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

McIlroy tees off at 3.45pm (Irish time) in tomorrow’s first round alongside Collin Morikawa, and then starts his second round at 6.45pm on Friday.

Lowry will start tomorrow at 3.25pm alongside Sungjae Im, and then at 6.25pm in Friday’s second round. Power plays alongside Brendon Todd at 4.05pm tomorrow and at 7.05pm on Friday.

Pairings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship pic.twitter.com/7q0Sj6NeV9 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 14, 2024

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings after the regular season qualify for the play-off events, with the top 50 after this week’s tournament advancing to the BMW Championship at Castel Pines GC in Castel Rock, Colorado, on 22-25 August.

Then the top 30 after that tournament progress to the finale on 29 August-1 September, when the Tour Championship is held at East Lake GC in Atlanta, Georgia.

The current standings have McIlroy in third place, Lowry in tenth, and Power is 67th.