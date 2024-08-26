Rory McIlroy to begin Tour Championship six strokes behind leader Scottie Sheffler

RORY McILROY WILL start the Tour Championship six strokes behind leader Scottie Sheffler at East Lake, with Shane Lowry one shot behind the Northern Irishman.

FedExCup leader Sheffler will be 10-under teeing off on Thursday, with McIlroy four under and Lowry three under.

In 2022 Scheffler started on 10-under and McIlroy made up six shots over the course of the week to win out.

The Tour Championship will once again feature a staggered start. Scheffler begins the week at the top of the leaderboard looking to win the FedExCup for the first time and the bonus of $25 million (€22.3 million).

The FedExCup points leader after the first two playoffs events begins the Tour Championship at 10-under par.

The No 2 player will start at eight-under. The No 3 player starts at seven-under; the No 4 player starts at six-under; the No 5 player starts at five-under.

Players No 6-10 start at four-under; players 11-15 start at three-under; players 16-20 start at two-under; players 21-25 start at one-under; and players 26-30 start at even par.

At the Tour Championship, the player with the lowest stroke total over 72 holes when combined with his FedExCup starting strokes will be crowned the FedExCup champion, be credited with an official victory at the Tour Championship, earn a bonus of $25 million (€22.3 million) and a five-year PGA Tour exemption.

Here’s how the final 30 players in the FedExCup standings who qualified through the BMW Championship will begin the Tour Championship:

10-under: Scottie Scheffler

Eight-under: Xander Schauffele

Seven-under: Hideki Matsuyama

Six-under: Keegan Bradley

Five-under: Ludvig Aberg

Four under: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay

Three under: Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Tony Finau

Two under: Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre

One under: Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

Even: Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Aaron Rai, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas

FedExCup bonus

Place: Total

1. $25m

2. $12.5m

3. $7.5m

4. $6m

5. $5m

6. $3.5m

7. $2.75m

8. $2.25m

9. $2m

10. $1.75m

11. $1.075m

12. $1.025m

13. $975k

14. $925k

15. $885k

16. $795k

17. $775k

18. $755k

19. $735k

20. $715k

21. $670k

22. $650k

23. $630k

24. $615k

25. $600k

26. $590k

27. $580k

28. $570k

29. $560k

30. $550k