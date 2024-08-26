Rory McIlroy to begin Tour Championship six strokes behind leader Scottie Sheffler

RORY McILROY WILL start the Tour Championship six strokes behind leader Scottie Sheffler at East Lake, with Shane Lowry one shot behind the Northern Irishman.
FedExCup leader Sheffler will be 10-under teeing off on Thursday, with McIlroy four under and Lowry three under.
In 2022 Scheffler started on 10-under and McIlroy made up six shots over the course of the week to win out.
The Tour Championship will once again feature a staggered start. Scheffler begins the week at the top of the leaderboard looking to win the FedExCup for the first time and the bonus of $25 million (€22.3 million).
The FedExCup points leader after the first two playoffs events begins the Tour Championship at 10-under par.
The No 2 player will start at eight-under. The No 3 player starts at seven-under; the No 4 player starts at six-under; the No 5 player starts at five-under.
Players No 6-10 start at four-under; players 11-15 start at three-under; players 16-20 start at two-under; players 21-25 start at one-under; and players 26-30 start at even par.
At the Tour Championship, the player with the lowest stroke total over 72 holes when combined with his FedExCup starting strokes will be crowned the FedExCup champion, be credited with an official victory at the Tour Championship, earn a bonus of $25 million (€22.3 million) and a five-year PGA Tour exemption.
Here’s how the final 30 players in the FedExCup standings who qualified through the BMW Championship will begin the Tour Championship:
10-under: Scottie Scheffler
Eight-under: Xander Schauffele
Seven-under: Hideki Matsuyama
Six-under: Keegan Bradley
Five-under: Ludvig Aberg
Four under: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay
Three under: Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Tony Finau
Two under: Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre
One under: Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith
Even: Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Aaron Rai, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Thomas
FedExCup bonus
Place: Total
1. $25m
2. $12.5m
3. $7.5m
4. $6m
5. $5m
6. $3.5m
7. $2.75m
8. $2.25m
9. $2m
10. $1.75m
11. $1.075m
12. $1.025m
13. $975k
14. $925k
15. $885k
16. $795k
17. $775k
18. $755k
19. $735k
20. $715k
21. $670k
22. $650k
23. $630k
24. $615k
25. $600k
26. $590k
27. $580k
28. $570k
29. $560k
30. $550k