Meath and Armagh share the spoils after dramatic draw, Galway ease to opening win

Meath 3-8

Armagh 2-11

Deniese O’Flaherty reports from Páirc Tailteann

MEATH CAME FROM four points down with three minutes remaining to earn a dramatic draw against Armagh in their opening game in Group 3 of the TG4 All-Ireland SFC.

Caroline O’Hanlon kicked over a free in the 57th minute to extend Armagh’s lead to four points but credit to Meath, they dug in at the end. A goal from substitute Shauna Ennis and then a point from Vikki Wall earned Shane McCormack’s side a draw.

Kelly Mallon opened the scoring inside the second minute of play. Meath edged ahead after four minutes before three points in a row, including a lovely score from Niamh Reel, saw Armagh go ahead by two in the seventh minute.

Meath were back in front in the 12th minute when Wall found the back of the net with a fine finish. Ciara Smyth followed that up with a neat point. Down the other end, Meath ‘keeper Robyn Murray pulled off a good save to deny Aoife McCoy, the ball came back out to Niamh Henderson and she fired over.

McCoy found the back of the net in the 21st minute with an excellent strike to put Armagh back ahead. There were two in it minutes later when Reel kicked over a free.

Wall played the ball to Aoibhín Cleary in the 27th minute and she fired a brilliant strike to the net. On the stroke of half-time, another Reel free levelled matters for the third time — Meath 2-4 Armagh 1-7.

Mallon and Duggan (free) traded points in the early exchanges of the second half. An excellent point from Clery put Meath ahead in the 39th minute. Minutes later, Niamh Coleman played the ball to Mallon and she fired low to the net. Reel hit over her fourth free of the game to extend Armagh’s lead to four in the 43rd minute.

It was now advantage Armagh and Meath worked hard to get back into the game but the Orchard County’s defence stood firm. Duggan hit over a much-needed score from a free in the 47th minute to put three between the sides.

The lead was four again in the 57th minute when O’Hanlon kicked over a free. She claimed the ball on the line when Duggan kicked a free but there was still time for late drama.

Scorers for Meath: V Wall 1-3 (1f), A Cleary 1-1, S Ennis 1-0, E Duggan 0-3 (2f), C Smyth 0-1.

Scorers for Armagh: N Reel 0-5 (4f), K Mallon 1-2, A McCoy 1-1, N Henderson 0-2, C O’Hanlon 0-1 (1f).

MEATH: R Murray; A Sheridan, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; A Cleary, S Wall, K Kealy; O Sheehy, M Farrelly; M Thynne, N Gallogly, C Smyth; E Duggan, V Wall, K Cole.

Subs: K Bermingham for Farrelly (38), S Ennis for Cole (45), C Lawlor for Kealy (47).

ARMAGH: A Carr; M Ferguson, C McNally, M McCann; E Druse, C Towe, G Ferguson; N Coleman, C O’Hanlon; L McConville, A McCoy, K Mallon; S Quigley, N Henderson, N Reel.

Subs: R Mulligan for Quigley (HT), M Lennon for C McNally (47), E Lavery for McCann (52).

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan).

Galway 1-13

Tipperary 0-7

Darren Kelly reports from Tuam Stadium

CONNACHT CHAMPIONS GALWAY began their TG4 All-Ireland senior championship campaign with an impressive second quarter in Tuam Stadium to run out comfortable nine-point victors over Tipperary.

The Tribeswomen did the damage with 1-8 unanswered, including Leanne Coen’s goal, to lead 1-10 to 0-1 at half time but Tipperary put in a much-improved second-half display.

Galway took the stiff wind at the start and opened on two minutes with Louise Ward slotting over. Olivia Divilly also got off the mark in the sixth minute.

It wasn’t one way traffic as Tipperary dropped a couple of balls towards Aishling Moloney. Caitlin Kennedy also struck low but off target. However, a free won by Ava Fennessy on 18 minutes led to Moloney converting a free.

That was after a seven-minute hold up when Galway attacker Shauna Hynes was injured. Her replacement was 2024 captain Ailbhe Davoren who also played a pivotal role.

Olivia Divilly leads Galway's scoring charge. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

The key score was the goal on 22 minutes. Divilly, Nicola Ward and Davoren played a part before the latter passed across to the unmarked Coen who kicked to the net. And from there, the hosts proceeded to dominate.

Kate Thompson, Divilly (two) and Davoren made it 1-6 to 0-1 as Tipperary struggled with kick outs. That being said, they did drop three dangerous balls towards the opposing square but keeper Dearbhla Gower showed good hands.

At the other end, Galway added four more white flags starting with Divilly that could have been a goal. Kate Slevin added two points either side of Davoren’s second.

Slevin tallied straight after the restart but Galway only managed three scores during the period. Slevin got the second on 43 minutes before Divilly struck her fifth in injury time.

Tipperary will take from solace from their second half effort, though an injury to Kennedy will be a concern. Moloney delivered five points, three from play, while Emma Morrissey punched the air after slotting one over from the right.

Moloney also twice went for goal, once hitting the crossbar. But Galway’s first half display was enough to take the win before heading to Donegal in seven days.

Scorers for Galway: O Divilly 0-5 (1f); K Slevin 0-4 (2f); L Coen 1-0; A Davoren 0-2; L Ward, K Thompson 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: A Moloney 0-6 (3f); E Morrissey 0-1.

GALWAY: D Gower; B Quinn, S Ní Loingsigh, K Geraghty; H Noone, N Ward, C Trill; L Ward, S Divilly; L Coen, S Hynes, K Thompson; E Noone, O Divilly, K Slevin.

Subs: A Davoren for Hynes (11 inj), A Trill for Slevin (51), L Noone for Thompson (51), A Madden for L Ward (54), S Healy for C Trill (58).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; N Martin, L Spillane, E Cronin; I Carr, M Curley, S English; AR Kennedy, C Kennedy; L Morrissey, A Ryan, A O’Shea; A McGuigan, A Moloney, A Fennessy.

Subs: S O’Carroll for Carr (30), N Towey for C Kennedy (36 inj), E Morrissey for L Morrissey (39), N Shelly for O’Shea (41), C English for Ryan (59).

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo)