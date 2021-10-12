Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 12 October 2021
Meath dominate as LGFA Players’ Player of the Year nominees revealed

Emma Duggan, Emma Troy and Vikki Wall have each been rewarded for their performances.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 3:37 PM
Senior nominees (l-r): Emma Duggan, Emma Troy, Vikki Wall (all Meath).
ALL-IRELAND WINNERS Meath have been recognised for their performances this year, with the senior shortlist for the TG4 Players’ Player of the Year awards comprising entirely of their players.

Emma Duggan, Emma Troy and Vikki Wall have been nominated, while the trio have also been nominated for TG4 All-Star awards, with the full 15 set to be announced on 13 November, when the ceremony takes place in Dublin’s Bonnington Hotel.

It is the latest accolade for Wall, who was Player of the Match in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final for Meath, in addition to being the 2020 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year.   

Fellow Dunboyne star Duggan picked up 3-19 in the Championship and got the all-important goal for Meath in the final against Dublin.

Troy, meanwhile, drew acclaim for her performances in defence during the campaign in which the Royal County triumphed.

In the Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees, Westmeath duo Sarah Dillon and Lucy McCartan feature following their All-Ireland win against Wexford. They are joined on the shortlist by Clare’s Niamh O’Dea, after an impressive individual campaign saw her pick up 3-13.

Meanwhile, in the Junior grade, Carlow’s Clíodhna Ní Shé, Antrim’s Gráinne McLaughlin and Wicklow’s Marie Kealy are recognised for their performances.

The nominations, listed in full below, are decided by the players, with the added stipulation that you cannot vote for your teammates.

TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees 

Emma Duggan (Meath)*
Emma Troy (Meath)*
Vikki Wall (Meath)* 

TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees 

Sarah Dillon (Westmeath)
Lucy McCartan (Westmeath)
Niamh O’Dea (Clare) 

TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees 

Marie Kealy (Wicklow)
Gráinne McLaughlin (Antrim)
Clíodhna Ní Shé (Carlow) 

*(also nominated for a TG4 All Star award)

