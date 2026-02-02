Impressive Meath prove too strong for Dublin

Lidl NFL Division 1

Meath 2-14

Dublin 1-4

GOALS IN EITHER half from Emma Duggan and Ciara Smyth helped Meath to a comprehensive win over Dublin in their Lidl NFL Division 1 tie at the St. Patrick’s GAA club grounds in Stamullen.

Dublin had a chance to open the scoring first but hit a wide. Meath registered the first score of the game when Duggan pointed and Katie Bermingham followed with a neat point in the seventh minute.

The Royals created two goal opportunities in the space of a minute but both were hit wide. They were in control of proceedings and Dublin struggled to gain possession.

Wayne Freeman’s side opened up a five-point lead in the 17th minute when Duggan landed a free for her third point of the game.

One minute later the lead was stretched to eight points when she flicked the ball to the back of the net.

Orla Smith takes a shot. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

After 23 minutes of play Dublin got their first pint on the board through Kate Donaghy. Jodi Egan followed up with two more to cut the gap to five but just before the break Marion Farrelly hit an excellent point to leave the score 1-6 to 0-3 in favour of Meath.

They started the second half extremely well and were 11 points ahead after 35 minutes of play. Duggan, Smyth and Farrelly all kicked points, while Meath goalkeeper Robyn Murray played her part by touching away Orla Nolan’s free.

Gallogly put 12 between the sides in the 40th minute but one minute later Rachel Harnett grabbed a goal for Dublin to offer hope.

Meath replied with a fine score from Smyth before Farrelly was sin binned in the 50th minute. Substitute Rachel Cassley fired over a nice point moments later to keep the scoreboard ticking over for Meath.

Things got a lot better in the 58th minute when Smyth grabbed their second goal to put 14 points between the sides. Substitute Laura Grendon hit a late point for Dublin that was merely a consolation.

Scorers for Meath: C Smyth 1-4, E Duggan 1-4 (2fs), N Gallogly, M Farrelly 0-2 each, K Bermingham, R Casserly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: R Harnett 1-0, J Egan 0-2, K Donaghy 0-1, L Grendon 0-1 (f)

MEATH:

R Murray

Á Sheridan

M.K. Lynch

A Gaffney

Ó Smith

S Wall

K Bermingham

O Sheehy

N Gallogly

M Thynne

C Smyth

M Farrelly

E Duggan

O Finnegan

M Byrne

Subs: R Casserly for Finnegan (40), L Woods for C Lawlor for Smith (48), A Farrell for Thynne (60).

DUBLIN:

K Moran Tighe

N Crowley

A Nyhan

K Kenehan

G Connolly

H Leahy

E Gribben

R Hartnett

H McGinnis

S McIntyre

O Nolan

K Donaghy

A Timothy

J Egan

E Kearney

Subs: N Byrne for Kearney and L Grendon for Connolly (ht), S Birnie for Kenehan (44), S Russell for Egan and C Murphy for K Donaghy (53), J Kane for Nolan and Hetherton for McIntrye (55), A Doyle for McGinnis (58) Almeida for Leahy (59), N Smith for Gribben (60+2), E Leddy Doyle for Harnett (60+3).

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway).