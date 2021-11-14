Champions Meath lead the way with eight winners as All-Star awards take place

Meath players Katie Newe, Emma Duggan, Vikki Wall and Máire O'Shaughnessy recreating the A Season of Sundays book cover before the TG4 Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet.

CHAMPIONS MEATH are the standout team with eight players on the 2021 TG4 ladies football All-Star team, after the side was revealed on the banquet last night in Dublin at the Bonnington Hotel.

Seven of the Meath players are first-time winners (Emma Troy, Mary Kate Lynch, Aoibhín Cleary, Máire O’Shaughnessy, Niamh O’Sullivan, Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan), while goalkeeper Monica McGuirk previously won an award in 2019.

Dublin, who were defeated in the final by Meath, have three winners in Leah Caffrey, who is winning her third award, Orlagh Nolan and Hannah Tyrrell.

The team is completed by the Cork pair of Erika O’Shea and Hannah Looney, Donegal’s Geraldine McLaughlin and Mayo’s Rachel Kearns, the latter is a second-time winner.

There are three pairs of clubmates on the 2021 team, with Aoibhín Cleary and Máire O’Shaughnessy from Donaghmore/Ashbourne joined by Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan from Dunboyne, who retained their Meath senior club title last weekend.

Leah Caffrey and Hannah Tyrrell, meanwhile, are both members of the Na Fianna club in Dublin.

2021 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star Team

1. Monica McGuirk (Meath) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2019)

2. Emma Troy (Meath) – 1st award

3. Mary Kate Lynch (Meath) – 1st award

4. Leah Caffrey (Dublin) – 3rd award (previous winner in 2016 and 2017)

5. Erika O’Shea (Cork) – 1st award

6. Aoibhín Cleary (Meath) – 1st award

7. Orlagh Nolan (Dublin) – 1st award

8. Hannah Looney (Cork) – 1st award

9. Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath) – 1st award

10. Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin) – 1st award

11. Rachel Kearns (Mayo) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2019)

12. Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath) – 1st award

13. Vikki Wall (Meath) – 1st award

14. Emma Duggan (Meath) – 1st award