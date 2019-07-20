McEntee shows hand for Meath's Super 8s showdown with Mayo

MEATH ARE UNCHANGED once again ahead of tomorrow’s Super 8s showdown with Mayo at Croke Park.

Andy McEntee’s side are bidding to secure their first points in Group 2 following their 2-19 to 1-13 loss to Donegal in Ballybofey last weekend.

The Royals face a Mayo side who are also winless after they fell to Kerry in Killarney.

Mickey Newman, who bagged 1-2 against Donegal, leads the attack once again.

Meath

1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

2. Séamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)

4. Shane Gallagher (Simonstown Gaels)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)

6. Padraic Harnan (Moynalvey — joint-captain)

7. Gavin McCoy (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne – joint-captain)

9. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s Dunboyne)

10. Ethan Devine (Na Fianna)

11. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)

12. Thomas McGovern (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

13. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

14. Mickey Newman (Kilmainham)

15. James Conlon (St Colmcille’s)

