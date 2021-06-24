Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland international Megan Campbell signs for Liverpool

The defender makes the move following five years with Manchester City.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 6:30 PM
Megan Campbell has signed for Liverpool.
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MEGAN Campbell has signed for Liverpool, making the move after five years with Manchester City.

Campbell, 27, is Liverpool’s third signing of the week, with Belgium’s Yana Daniels and fellow Ireland international Leanne Kiernan also joining the club.

Campbell won a string of trophies at City, including a domestic treble, signing from the American college system in 2016 after a spell at the Florida State Seminoles.

However Campbell’s time at City also included a series of serious injury issues, with the defender at one stage told her playing days could be over. 

City confirmed her exit last month, and Campbell, who has won more than 40 senior caps for Ireland, says she’s looking forward to a fresh challenge with Liverpool.

“I’ve played and trained with a lot of successful players from different cultures, Olympic medal winners, World Cup winners, European winners, so I’ve been around it and seen what it takes to get to the top and stay at the top,” Campbell told the Liverpool FC website.

“I hope I can help the club get promoted and get back to where it belongs.

“Matt (Beard, manager) has been great for me and when he contacted me and said he wanted to bring me here, that was brilliant for me – hearing a manager wanted me so badly. So when I got the opportunity, I was never going to turn it down. I’m really looking forward to this challenge. The manager has put his trust and faith in me.

“I know the girls, from seeing a few interviews and stuff, were quite disappointed not getting promoted last year, and I know they will have fire in their bellies and are ready to push on now.”

Liverpool manager Matt Beard added: “Meg offers a bit of versatility as she can play centre-back or left-back.

“Obviously her long throw is well-documented in the game and with players like Furney [Rachel Furness] in our team, it will be a good weapon for us.

“She’s a fantastic footballer who’s been a bit unlucky with injuries over the last year or so, and I think it just fits for us and it fits for her.

“It’s another player who knows how to win things and has been involved in a club that is challenging. Her experience is going to be very valuable for us this campaign.”

Campbell brings Liverpool’s Irish contingent up to three, alongside Kiernan and Niamh Fahey.

