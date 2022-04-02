Melbourne and Adelaide to face off in AFLW Grand Final

Dublin's Sinéad Goldrick helps carry Demons teammate Karen Paxman from the field. Source: AAP/PA Images

SINÉAD GOLDRICK’S MELBOURNE booked their place in the AFLW Grand Final for the first time overnight, defeating Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane at the MCG.

Advertisement

The hosts overcame the defending champions by four points at the famous venue – the first official AFLW clash played there.

Alyssa Bannon was the star for the Demons in drizzly conditions. kicking three goals.

Melbourne will travel to Adelaide next weekend to face the Crows after they saw off Fremantle later on Saturday.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Crows celebrate victory after the AFLW Preliminary Final match between Adelaide Crows and Fremantle Dockers. Source: AAP/PA Images

Ailish Considine starred for the home side at the Adelaide Bowl while Áine Tighe was left to rue the 40-26 defeat.

Next Saturday’s Grand Final will be Adelaide’s fourth.