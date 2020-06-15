This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The RDS in Dublin to host drive-in screening of the Merseyside derby

Everton and Liverpool go head-to-head at Goodison Park on Sunday.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Jun 2020, 1:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,335 Views 11 Comments
THE RDS IN Dublin will host a drive-in screening of the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool on Sunday 21 June.

With the Premier League resuming this week, there is already major excitement about the latest Merseyside clash at Goodison Park on Sunday evening (kick-off 7pm).

Sky Sports are involved in organising Sunday’s event at the RDS, which will host Liverpool and Everton fans for a drive-in football experience.

A huge 12 metre x 5 metre LED screen will allow up to 800 people to watch the match from their cars.

liverpool-v-everton-premier-league-anfield Liverpool and Everton face each other on Sunday. Source: Richard Sellers

“With no spectators at the game, watching the match is going to be a different experience no matter what way you look at it but we’re embracing a unique alternative with this exclusive outdoor big screen event,” said Sky’s Sharon McHugh.

“It’s the perfect way for fans to watch the action from the comfort and safety of their own car.”

Event organisers say there is a maximum capacity of 200 cars, with a maximum of four people in each car.

Attendees are free to bring their own food and drink, although alcohol is strictly prohibited.

Sky Sports’ TV commentary of the game will be transmitted onto car radios.

