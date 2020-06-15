This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 15 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The eyes of the world will be on us' - Villa and Sheff Utd set for relaunch

The two clubs clash in the first game of the Premier League resumption on Wednesday.

By AFP Monday 15 Jun 2020, 2:28 PM
55 minutes ago 753 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5123297

SHEFFIELD UNITED MANAGER Chris Wilder and Aston Villa boss Dean Smith said they were aware the eyes of the world would be on their match when they relaunch the Premier League on Wednesday.

The high-flying Blades travel to Villa Park for the first game in the English top-flight after a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later on Wednesday, Manchester City host Arsenal, with 92 games packed into just five-and-a-half weeks.

“First game back is going to be a little bit different, what we understand is the magnitude of the game, the coverage of the game,” Wilder said at his pre-match video press conference on Monday.

jack-grealish-file-photo Aston Villa's Jack Grealish. Source: Nick Potts

“Villa-Sheffield United was a Championship game last year and would possibly have been seventh or eighth on (BBC’s) Match Of The Day and now it is 6.00pm on the TV and worldwide coverage.

“From our point of view we want to put on a good show and make sure we play well.”

Sheffield United, who have 10 games to play, are seventh in the table, chasing Champions League football.

They could move up to fifth place with three points at Villa Park, but Wilder will not allow himself to get distracted by talk of Europe.

“If it gets to the situation where we are one or two games out and we are still in a fantastic position then we will possibly talk about that,” said Wilder.

“But at the moment we have quarter of a season to go, near enough. I am sure that you have seen the fixture list as such as I have seen it. There are some incredible challenges in front of us.”

Villa manager Smith, whose side are in the relegation places, said it was an honour to be playing the first game in the English top-flight since March.

manchester-city-v-sheffield-united-premier-league-etihad-stadium David McGoldrick of Sheffield United. Source: Anthony Devlin

“The eyes of the world will be on us and we are looking forward to it,” he said.

“We have worked very hard. The players during the lockdown have been very compliant with all the work we set them during the lockdown.”

“The players have been itching to get back. The biggest problem we had was having no timeline to work from. Finally getting the fixtures was great to fit in on my fixtures board.”

Wilder confirmed Sheffield United would extend highly rated goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s loan deal in the next few days.

The England Under-21 international is close to agreeing an extension from Manchester United until the current season ends.

© – AFP 2020 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie