Join The42, Jason McAteer and The Anfield Wrap's Gareth Roberts live on Zoom at 1pm today

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 7:00 AM
McAteer playing as part of a Liverpool Legends team at Anfield in 2019
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

AHEAD OF THE Premier League’s return, one story is dominating the headlines like no other.

And for The42′s Premier League Preview event with William Hill – today at 1pm on Zoom – we’ll be joined by two people who know the story of Liverpool’s march to the title better than most.

Jason McAteer is the former Ireland and Liverpool star who made 100 appearances for the club between 1995 and 1999. Since hanging up his boots, he’s remained an industry insider with spells in coaching and, more recently, as a pundit on screen with LFC TV and ESPN Star Sports.

Gareth Roberts is the co-founder of Liverpool podcast The Anfield Wrap, and since 2011 has been diving deeper into the Reds’ travails than almost anyone else on the planet. (For a taste of the expertise he brings, check out this teaser.)

The42 has teamed up with William Hill to celebrate the return of the Premier League with an exclusive lunchtime preview event, which you can attend from the comfort of your own sofa, kitchen or makeshift home office.

We’ll be bringing you expert chat and analysis as well as some questionable opinions thanks to McAteer, Roberts, and our very own Gavin Cooney and Gavan Casey. In short, it’s the only Premier League preview you need. There’ll be an opportunity to ask the panel your hardest questions, and a prize for the best one.

So set a reminder for today at 1pm sharp when it all kicks off, metaphorically speaking of course, on Zoom. 

To attend, simply email events@the42.ie and you will receive a link to sign in to the Zoom call at 1pm.  

